Snow White

Some 45 students of the Virginia Youth Ballet and Vostrikov's Academy of Ballet in Winchester are presenting "Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs" on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at 20 W. Cork St. in Winchester. In-person tickets are $10. For more information, visit virginiayouthballet.org.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

