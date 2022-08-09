WINCHESTER — Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area (LVWA) is expanding Dolly Parton's Imagination Library reading program to Frederick and Clarke counties less than one year after first bringing it to the city of Winchester.
What that means is that every child in the Northern Shenandoah Valley is now eligible to receive a free book in the mail every month from birth until age 5.
Parton, an internationally known singer, songwriter and actress, established her Imagination Library program in 1995 to help children in Sevier County, Tennessee, where she grew up. It expanded nationally in 2000, distributed its one millionth book in 2005 and extended into other countries beginning in 2006.
"They're now at the point where they're mailing over 2 million books a month in the U.S.," said Andy Gail, executive director of LVWA.
Gail said on Tuesday his organization was eager to become part of the Imagination Library program, which was already available to emerging readers in nearby Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties.
"A big part of our push at Literacy Volunteers is getting books into people's hands, but we weren't really targeting the kids," Gail said. "Our board said, 'Yes, let's do it.'"
Since launching the Imagination Library program in September, 200 kids in Winchester have signed up to receive free books. In 11 months, a total of 1,163 books have been mailed directly to their homes.
"And the books are really great," Gail said. "They're age appropriate, so babies get board books and the older ones get more interactive books. On the back flap of all of them, it has tips and tricks for parents [to help them engage with their kids]."
Unfortunately, LVWA had to limit its initial rollout to the city because of limited funding. According to the Imagination Library website, all agencies that partner with the program have to pay $2.10 per month for each enrolled child to help offset mailing and book-purchasing costs.
Last month, LVWA received an $18,000 Community Impact Grant from United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Gail said that money, combined with private donations, has allowed his nonprofit to expand the Imagination Library program into Frederick and Clarke counties.
Just a few days after quietly announcing the expanded availability of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a total of 98 new registrations have come in to LVWA, Gail said, and that number will almost certainly continue to grow.
"There are 1,980 kids under 5 in Winchester, but there are so many more in the counties," he said. "We're going to keep campaigning and telling people about it."
Parents of children under the age of 5 who want to register for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library can do so by visiting imaginationlibrary.com, clicking on the "Check Availability" box at the top of the page and following the prompts to enter their address. That will lead to a registration form that can be completed and submitted online.
Parents can also print the form from the Imagination Library website and fill it in by hand, then mail or take it to the offices of Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, 301 N. Cameron St., Suite 102, Winchester, Va. 22601.
Gail said it will take a month for a child to receive their first book, so anyone who signs up today will get a book in September.
"The goal is to get as many kids as we can," he said. "And if their parents have trouble reading, we're here to help the adults, too."
To learn more about Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area and its educational outreach programs, visit lvwa.org
