Hello, Uno

Chris Smith (top) and Felite Perez of Fast Signs in Winchester raise a sign for the new Uno Pizzeria & Grill at the historic George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester Monday. Uno will replace George's Food and Spirits and will open for dinner on March 1. George's signature breakfast will remain.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

