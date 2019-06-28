Treasure Box Thrift Shop
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, is open day between 10 am. and 1 pm., between 10 am. and 1 pm., with special bargains: all slacks are $2 and women’s shirts are $3. All proceeds are given to local charities.
CCAP needs diapers
Disposable baby diapers, in all sizes, are needed in the Baby and Toddler Room at Congregational Community Action Project, CCAP. During the past year, the Room aided 741 children from newborn to 5 years of age. There were 2,182 requests for clothing, baby accessories, layette boxes for expectant mothers, books from the book nook, and 83,000 diapers. Other items continuously requested by families are socks and underwear. Contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 for more information or Jody Stephenson, with The Red Wagon Ministry, at theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Officers of Election needed for Clarke County
The Clarke County Office of Elections needs qualified Virginia voters to serve as election officials. It is a rewarding way to participate in your government and help us to ensure a fair and well-organized voting process. Clarke County offers full day or half-day shifts (when available). Election officials receive compensation for attending mandatory training and working on Election Day. For more information, call 540-955-5168 or email us at vote@clarkecounty.gov.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet is a project of Families Reaching Out Group. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need.
We are located at 32 E. Piccadilly St. Hours for donations are: Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to: www.frog-kids.org or call 540-773-4192.
Officers of Election needed for Frederick County
The Frederick County Voter Registration Department is looking for qualified people to serve as Officers of Election, a paid position, for the 2019 November General Election. If you are a registered voter in Virginia, can work all day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, can attend mandatory training, can work well with the public and fellow officers of election and setup and operate a computer, you have met all the requirements to serve the citizens of Frederick County. Call the Frederick County Voter Registration Office at 540-665-5660 or email at rich.venskoske@fcva.us
Medical equipment needed
The NSV Chapter of F.R.E.E. Foundation is asking residents to donate gently used medical equipment to help local residents in need. The items most needed include wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, shower chairs, bedside commodes, and rollators. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or e-mail nsv@free-foundation.org.
Save a Horse
The Save a Horse Program seeks unwanted shoes and boots that are still in good condition.
Dropbox locations are:
• Pawsitively Heaven Grooming & Daycare, 640 Warrior Drive, Suite 100, Stephens City
• Alamo Drafthouse, 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd.
• Rocky Springs Ranch, 116 Pinetop Road, Gore
• Southern States – Winchester, 447 Amherst St., Winchester
• Southern States – Stephens City, 5784 Valley Pike
• Merle Norman Cosmetics, 611 W. Jubal Early Drive, Unit A2, Winchester
