Ripples
The Ripples support group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at Wellspring, 525 Amherst St. The program this month is “Dress Up Your Home for Christmas.” Get in the Christmas spirit by creating a ribbon tree with presenter Pat Bankert. Ripples is a group that uses the creative arts to promote healing. It is open without charge to all women who have, or have had, cancer. For information, call 540-536-4981.
Lung screening event
Valley Health will host a low dose CT lung screening event for eligible uninsured or underinsured patients from 8 a.m.to noon Nov. 16 at the Winchester Medical Center Diagnostic Center.
A maximum of 12 patients who meet eligibility criteria will be screened at this special one-time event. Adult smokers and ex-smokers between the ages of 55 to 80 with a 30-pack year history (one pack/day for 30 years or two packs/day for 15 years) of smoking are most likely to benefit from LDCT screening. To schedule an appointment, call 540-536-1656. The scheduler will review some preliminary criteria and schedule the appointment.
When patients arrive at the Diagnostic Center for their appointment, they will meet with a physician at no charge to discuss eligibility and meet the shared decision-making requirement before the physician orders the scan. Patients will know the results of their scan before leaving. The thoracic oncology patient navigator will be available to assist patients who need additional follow-up, support or resources. Screening participants will also have on-site access to a smoking cessation counselor.
Eligible patients scheduled for a scan at the Nov. 16 event will pay an all-inclusive fee of $99 (which must be paid that day). For uninsured patients meeting screening criteria, the cost of the LDCT scan is usually $250, excluding the radiologist’s reading fee.
To learn more about Valley Health’s low dose lung CT screening program, visit valleyhealthlink.com/our-services/imaging/low-dose-lung-ct/.
Dementia training
Learn about dementia, normal aging versus not normal aging, the stages of dementia, and the skills and techniques on how to cope and understand your loved one living with dementia. DementiaMatters is a nationally recognized, hands-on dementia training program for the caregiver.
DementiaMatters will offer two-hour dementia training classes for the family/non-professional caregiver by certified dementia trainers. Cost is $25 per person. Classes are limited to 20.
The next training sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Valley Health Wellness Center. Training session will be held at the following times:
Nov. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Classroom A
Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon in Classroom B
Dec. 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Classroom B
Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon in Classroom B
Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon in Classroom A
Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Classroom B
Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon in Classroom B
Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Classroom B
Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon in Classroom B
To register, call 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@dementiamattersusa.org.
Treasure Box Thrift Shop
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, is open today between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with 50% off women’s pants and 20% off on almost all other items. Lots of new merchandise. All proceeds are given to local charities.
Hearing aids needed
The Winchester Host Lions Club’s hearing aid recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style, condition. If you need a hearing aid, email WHLweserve@gmail.com or Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921,Winchester, VA 22604.
Valley Assistance Network
Valley Assistance Network (VAN), a program of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, is in need of volunteers to help meet the growing needs of our community. VAN volunteers work directly with clients through intake and referrals that provide people in crisis connections to resources like food pantries, financial assistance and housing.
Our volunteer program is great for people looking to expanding their resume in social work careers. If you are interested in making an impact in our community, contact Jennifer Hall at 540-733-3178 or van@unitedwaynsv.org
Diapers needed by CCAP
Disposable baby diapers are needed in larger sizes, 4,5,and 6’s, for the Baby and Toddler Room at Congregational Community Action Project, or CCAP. Another request is for new and gently used books, for children younger than 5 to replenish book nook shelves. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 for additional information or Jody Stephenson at the redwagonministry@gmail.com.
Master Gardeners
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St. in Winchester to talk with an Extension Master Gardener. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com for help.
Beginning Nov. 27 through March 4 the Help Desk will be closed for walk-in assistance. However, on-line assistance will continue to be available at greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army has upcoming Christmas volunteer opportunities for bell ringers in the community. We welcome everyone — school clubs, sports teams, quilting clubs, Bible study groups, etc. Four-hour shifts are available until Dec. 24. Opportunities are still available at The Family Thrift Store and for daily meal service at the Emergency Homeless Shelter. Donations accepted at the Family Store from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. Donations must be free of stains, rips, and tears; no older luggage accepted at this time; no cars seats or older cribs; flat-screen TVs only are accepted. Only furniture and appliances can be scheduled for pickup depending upon availability.
For donation information, call 540-662-4777 ext. 10. For bell ringer information, call Hunter 540-662-4777 ext.14. For volunteer information, call Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 21
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet is a project of Families Reaching Out Group. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need.
We are located at 32 E. Piccadilly St. Hours for donations are: Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to: www.frog-kids.org or call 540-773-4192.
Our Health — Volunteer Action Center
Our Health’s Volunteer Action Center (VAC) is the hub for volunteering in the Winchester area. The VAC’s mission is to help connect volunteers with our 82 partner nonprofit agencies. If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity you can go to our website, click on the Volunteer Icon, and fill out a volunteer application. When submitted, the application will go directly to Our Health’s Volunteer Action Center Coordinator who will review the application.
If an agency has an interest/need that matches the volunteer’s skills and interest, the agency will contact the potential volunteer directly. If you are interested in volunteering please visit www.ourhealthva.org or call Mary Falu at 540-536-1600.
Spay Today
It’s time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter clinic. Choose from many vets over a wide area.
At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or 304-728-8330.
NSV Chapter of F.R.E.E. Foundation
The NSV Chapter of F.R.E.E. Foundation is asking residents to donate gently used medical equipment to help local residents in need. The items most needed include wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, shower chairs, bedside commodes, and rollators. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, please call 540-664-7552 or e-mail nsv@free-foundation.org
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a non-profit group established in 1948 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to help with weight loss, holds chapter meetings in the Winchester area.
• Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 North Frederick Pike. Contact Barbara Simmons at 540-664-1965
• Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Contact Mary Alice Dicks at 540-323-2078.
• Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Contact Bonnie Kaplan at 540-313-4045.
Insight Meditation Group
Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction teacher Shell Fischer leads a free, open Insight Meditation Group every Tuesday from 7 to 8:45 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, 6380 Valley Pike (U.S. 11), near Stephens City. For more information, visit www.mindfulvalley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.