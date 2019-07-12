Treasure Box Thrift Shop
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, is open today between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a blowout BOGO (buy-one, get-one) sale of almost everything for today only. All proceeds are given to local charities.
Blood mobile
VFW Post 9760 will hold its Blood Mobile at Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., (U.S. 340) in Berryville on Thursday from noon until 5:30 p.m. Blood is greatly needed. Walk ins welcome. Come one come all.
CCAP needs diapers
Disposable baby diapers, in all sizes, are needed in the Baby and Toddler Room at Congregational Community Action Project, CCAP. During the past year, the Room helped 741 children from newborn to 5 years of age. There were 2,182 requests for clothing, baby accessories, layette boxes for expectant mothers, books from the book nook, and 83,000 diapers. Other items continuously requested by families are socks and underwear. Contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 for more information or Jody Stephenson, with The Red Wagon Ministry, at theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Officers of Election needed for Clarke County
The Clarke County Office of Elections needs qualified Virginia voters to serve as election officials. It is a rewarding way to participate in your government and help us to ensure a fair and well-organized voting process. Clarke County offers full day or half-day shifts (when available). Election officials receive compensation for attending mandatory training and working on Election Day. For more information, call 540-955-5168 or email us at vote@clarkecounty.gov.
Officers of Election needed for Frederick County
The Frederick County Voter Registration Department is looking for qualified people to serve as Officers of Election, a paid position, for the 2019 November General Election. If you are a registered voter in Virginia, can work all day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, can attend mandatory training, can work well with the public and fellow officers of election and setup and operate a computer, you have met all the requirements to serve the citizens of Frederick County. Call the Frederick County Voter Registration Office at 540-665-5660 or email at rich.venskoske@fcva.us
Medical equipment needed
The NSV Chapter of F.R.E.E. Foundation is asking residents to donate gently used medical equipment to help local residents in need. The items most needed include wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, shower chairs, bedside commodes, and rollators. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or e-mail nsv@free-foundation.org.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet is a project of Families Reaching Out Group. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need.
We are located at 32 E. Piccadilly St. Hours for donations are: Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to: www.frog-kids.org or call 540-773-4192.
Save a Horse
The Save a Horse Program seeks unwanted shoes and boots that are still in good condition.
Dropbox locations are:
• Pawsitively Heaven Grooming & Daycare, 640 Warrior Drive, Suite 100, Stephens City
• Alamo Drafthouse, 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd.
• Rocky Springs Ranch, 116 Pinetop Road, Gore
• Southern States – Winchester, 447 Amherst St., Winchester
• Southern States – Stephens City, 5784 Valley Pike
• Merle Norman Cosmetics, 611 W. Jubal Early Drive, Unit A2, Winchester
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army has volunteer opportunities at The Family Thrift Store and for daily meal service at the Emergency Homeless Shelter.
Donations are accepted at the Family Store on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations must be free of stains, rips, and tears. No older luggage accepted at this time. No cars seats or older cribs. Flat screen TV’s only are accepted. For donation information, call 540-662-4777 ext. 10. To volunteer, call Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 21.
Master Gardeners
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St. in Winchester to talk with an Extension Master Gardener. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com for help.
Through Sept. 28, homeowners can also come to the Old Town Winchester Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays to talk to an Extension Master Gardener. Pictures or plant samples will help diagnose the issue.
SPCA CHAIR-ity Brunch
Calling all artists! Design a chair for the SPCA CHAIR-ity Brunch and save homeless animals. Pick up a chair from the SPCA Thrift Shop, build a chair, up-cycle a chair, paint a chair, or upholster a chair. All types of chairs welcome. Chairs must be completed by Aug. 22. For more information and to sign up to participate in the SPCA’s signature event, contact Lavenda Denney at 540-662-8616 Ext 406 or director@winchesterspca.org
Spay Today
Warmer days are here and it’s time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-priced spay and neuter clinic. Choose from many vets over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or 304-728-8330.
NSV Chapter of F.R.E.E. Foundation
