Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet is a project of Families Reaching Out Group. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, shoes, books, toys and more free with a referral to foster children, children at risk and children in need in our community. Current needs include: Pull Ups sizes 5 and 6; boys clothing in 4T pants, 5T pants and shirts and 6 pants; and girls clothing in size 6 shirts, 6X shirts, 7/8 shirts and 10/12 shirts. Donations of new or like new clothing can be dropped off at 32 E. Piccadilly St. on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity
Interested in purchasing a new affordable house? Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity is looking for families for future Habitat homes. Applicants must meet income guidelines, demonstrate a need for affordable housing and be willing to perform “sweat equity” volunteer hours. The selection process for interested applicants includes a review of financial status, job history, residency and other qualifications. Applications can be downloaded at blueridgehabitat.org/programs/homeownership.html or picked up in person at 400 Battaile Drive in Winchester. Questions? Call 540-662-7066.
FISH
FISH Hymn Sing will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, donations will be gladly accepted to help our neighbors in need at FISH of Clarke County, P. O. Box 1154, Berryville, VA 22611.
Salvation Army bell ringers needed
The Salvation Army is recruiting volunteers the 2020 bell ringing campaign. We welcome church groups, civic clubs, local school teams/groups, girl/boys scouts from now until Dec. 24 (no Sundays). The Salvation Army is in compliance with all CDC guidelines. Contact Hunter at 540-662-4777 ext. 14.
Lions Club Hearing Aid Recycling Program
The Winchester Host Lions Club’s hearing aid recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style, or condition. If you need a hearing aid contact WHLweserve@gmail.com or Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Diaper donations
Diaper donations are needed in sizes 5 and 6 and individual packs of wipes at Congregational Community Action Project, or CCAP, located at 112 S. Kent Street, Winchester. call 54)-662-4318 for additional information or donations can be dropped off between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Spay Today
Spay Today’s is our area’s nonprofit, reduced-priced spay and neuter clinic. Choose from many vets over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Go to Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or 304-728-8330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.