Habitat for Humanity
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore needs volunteers — from high school students to seniors and everyone in between. Volunteers assist in accepting donations, preparing items for sale, working on projects and interacting with patrons to provide great customer service and support. Shifts for volunteers can be anytime during business hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Sign up at blueridgehabitat.org/restore or contact Cathleen, ReStore director, at 540-662-9704.
CCAP’s Baby and Toddler Room
The Baby and Toddler Room at Congregational Community Action Project, or CCAP, needs disposable Size 5 baby diapers, individual packs of baby wipes and socks and underwear for children younger than 5 years old. Contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 for additional information or Jody Stephenson with The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Used books needed
Handley Regional Library System, along with the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System, announces the next book drop-off date at Bowman Library will be from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7. Bring gently used books, CDs, DVDs and electronic games. Donations will become part of the Spring Used Book Sale in March 2020.
Road to Recovery volunteers needed
The American Cancer Society is in need of drivers to provide transportation for patients as they go to appointments and/or treatments. To get involved, call 1-800-227-2345 or log on to www.cancer.org/roadtorecovery
Hearing aids needed
The Winchester Host Lions Club’s hearing aid recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style, condition. If you need a hearing aid, email WHLweserve@gmail.com or Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921,Winchester, VA 22604.
Valley Assistance Network
Valley Assistance Network (VAN), a program of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, is in need of volunteers to help meet the growing needs of our community. VAN volunteers work directly with clients through intake and referrals that provide people in crisis connections to resources like food pantries, financial assistance and housing.
Our volunteer program is great for people looking to expanding their resume in social work careers. If you are interested in making an impact in our community, contact Jennifer Hall at 540-733-3178 or van@unitedwaynsv.org
Master Gardeners
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get online assistance at greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army has upcoming Christmas volunteer opportunities for bell ringers in the community. We welcome everyone — school clubs, sports teams, quilting clubs, Bible study groups, etc. Four-hour shifts are available until Dec. 24. Opportunities are still available at The Family Thrift Store and for daily meal service at the Emergency Homeless Shelter. Donations accepted at the Family Store from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. Donations must be free of stains, rips, and tears; no older luggage accepted at this time; no cars seats or older cribs; flat-screen TVs only are accepted. Only furniture and appliances can be scheduled for pickup depending upon availability.
For donation information, call 540-662-4777 ext. 10. For bell ringer information, call Hunter 540-662-4777 ext.14. For volunteer information, call Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 21
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet is a project of Families Reaching Out Group. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need.
We are located at 32 E. Piccadilly St. Hours for donations are: Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to: www.frog-kids.org or call 540-773-4192.
Our Health — Volunteer Action Center
Our Health’s Volunteer Action Center (VAC) is the hub for volunteering in the Winchester area. The VAC’s mission is to help connect volunteers with our 82 partner nonprofit agencies. If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity you can go to our website, click on the Volunteer Icon, and fill out a volunteer application. When submitted, the application will go directly to Our Health’s Volunteer Action Center Coordinator who will review the application.
If an agency has an interest/need that matches the volunteer’s skills and interest, the agency will contact the potential volunteer directly. If you are interested in volunteering please visit www.ourhealthva.org or call Mary Falu at 540-536-1600.
Spay Today
It’s time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter clinic. Choose from many vets over a wide area.
At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or 304-728-8330.
NSV Chapter of F.R.E.E. Foundation
The NSV Chapter of F.R.E.E. Foundation is asking residents to donate gently used medical equipment to help local residents in need. The items most needed include wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, shower chairs, bedside commodes and rollators. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or e-mail nsv@free-foundation.org.
