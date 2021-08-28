WINCHESTER — Fourteen of the 53 school bus driver positions in Winchester Public Schools are vacant.
"It's causing people to have to do more," said Jill McDaniel, 70, who has been driving a school bus for the division for 43 years.
In a letter to families this week, WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum wrote that more than 25% of the division's bus driver positions are open due to a nationwide labor shortage.
Since the start of the new school year on Aug. 19, about one in five WPS bus drivers are doing "double runs," he said. That means some buses complete two routes instead of one, which can lead to buses running late and students waiting longer at bus stops.
So the school division has begun updating families every morning via text or email informing them which bus routes will be running late that day.
"We apologize for the inconvenience," Van Heukelum said in his letter. "This is an unprecedented situation that is unfortunately all too common in our region with all employers. We are actively recruiting bus drivers and we are hopeful that the labor shortage will correct in the coming months."
While Frederick County Public Schools and Clarke County Public Schools aren't reporting bus driver shortages, WPS's situation is a reflection of a nationwide problem.
The labor shortage and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have intensified the bus driver shortage in school districts across the U.S., The Associated Press recently reported. A survey conducted in March by HopSkipDrive, a company that tracks school bus issues, found that 80% of school districts that responded were having trouble finding bus drivers, The AP reported.
McDaniel hasn't been required to do a double-run yet, but she noted the impact and stress the shortage of drivers is having on her fellow drivers.
WPS plans to announce next week that it will be offering incentives to attract and keep bus drivers, including a signing bonus and a referral bonus, plus an attendance bonus. Exact dollar figures have not been released.
Bus drivers typically work 4.5 hours a day. FCPS and WPS offer benefits to bus drivers, while CCPS does not provide benefits to new drivers.
For the 2021-22 school year, a first-year bus driver with WPS will start at $14.28 per hour. After 14 years they could make $21 per hour. The highest possible hourly wage is $33.97 after 28 years.
CCPS starts first-year drivers at $17.17 per hour. The mid-point wage is $20.38 per hour, while the maximum wage is $33.51 per hour.
FCPS drivers start at $16.20 per hour. The mid-point pay is $22.92 per hour, while the maximum wage is $30.07 per hour.
FCPS has about 200 bus drivers and about 15 bus driver substitutes, while CCPS has 25 bus drivers.
John Grubbs, director of transportation for FCPS, said the division is "blessed" to have enough bus drivers to staff its many rural routes.
While CCPS has enough bus drivers, its substitute driver pool is extremely low, CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop noted.
Grubbs credits FCPS's recruiting efforts for maintaining a full staff of bus drivers. For several years, the division has held "Come Roll With Us" events where people are invited to stop by the FCPS transportation center to learn about being a bus driver. The next open house and hiring event is set for Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the transportation center located at 2261 Front Royal Pike.
"It's a constant battle keeping drivers recruited and trained," Grubbs said.
To become a bus driver, a candidate must pass a background check and have a good driving record. A Commercial Driver's License and training is required, too. It also helps be a people person, he added.
Grubbs said bus drivers make an impression on students daily and will be remembered by those students years later.
"It's rewarding," he said about the job.
McDaniel said being a good school bus driver requires patience.
She began driving for the city school division in 1978 as a single mom who had recently moved to the Winchester area. She has stuck with the job ever since and has no plans on retiring anytime soon.
When she first became a school bus driver, all of the buses were standard shift, which she could handle because her father taught her how to drive a stick shift car. Now, all buses have automatic transmission.
Back then, WPS had about 10 school buses. Its current fleet is more than five times that size.
While McDaniel is modest about her impressive length of service, her colleagues are thankful for her time, humor and mentorship.
"She's just a great lady," fellow WPS school bus driver Angela Olsen said.
Brent Hottle, who also drives a school bus for WPS, said McDaniel "keeps a tight ship," making sure students are well-behaved and safe when they are on her bus.
She also has a silly side. As McDaniel posed for a photo on her bus, No. 17, she put her head out the window and stuck out her tongue at Hottle, who suggested the newspaper feature her in an article.
"She's always been a team player. She does everything with humor, I mean obviously," Olsen said laughing.
Winchester School Board member Elyus Wallace met McDaniel on Wednesday to thank her for the time and passion she has spent serving WPS as a bus driver.
"Forty-three years of dedicated service shows the pride [she has] in this community," Wallace said. "The passion for these kids doesn't just start in the classroom. It goes right from the bus drivers who start these kids' days off."
For more information about applying to become a WPS bus driver, visit the division's website at wps.k12.va.us and click on a picture of a yellow school bus that says "Transportation Announcement."
