With his children home from school for winter break, Paul Heisler, owner of Heisler Hardwood Floors in Front Royal, put four of his nine children to work by helping him sand hardwood floors on a job at 454 N. Loudoun St. in Winchester on Tuesday. The kids learned the craft by helping their dad during the summer months while they were growing up. Shown helping dad (from left) are: Mary Heisler, a Christendom College graduate and a prerequisite nursing student at Lord Fairfax Community College; Andrew Heisler, a Christendom College student; Annie Heisler, a Christendom College student; and John Paul Heisler, a student at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary near Philadelphia.
