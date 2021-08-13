Henry Pearce “Hank” Manson
Henry Pearce “Hank” Manson, 73, of High View, WV, died on Monday, August 9, 2021 at his home.
Hank was born on February 18, 1948 in Washington, D.C., a son of the late Roger A. and Ruth A. Cook Manson. Hank, together with his wife Dana owned and operated Hank and Dana’s Import Repair in Winchester, VA, he was a master auto mechanic who also enjoyed restoring vintage tractors. He was a member of the U.S. Navy where he served as a plane captain on the USS John F. Kennedy and the USS Intrepid. Hank enjoyed cookouts, countless trips to watch auto racing, vacationing in the Outer Banks, and hanging out with Johnny Oates at the produce stand.
Hank married Dana K. Oates on March 31, 1973 in High View, WV. They were married for 41 years before her passing on June 30, 2014.
Surviving is a daughter: Rebecca R. Juckett (Chuck) of Arlington, VA; a brother: Charles N. Manson of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren: Owen P. & Alex R. Juckett.
A graveside service will be held at the Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View, WV on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Funkhouser.
Family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 1-7 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capon Valley Ruritan, PO Box 84, Yellow Spring, WV 26865.
To view Hank’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
