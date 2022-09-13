WINCHESTER — The longtime employee temporarily put in charge of the Frederick County Parks & Recreation Department is permanently assuming that responsibility.
Stacy Herbaugh officially will become parks and recreation director on Oct. 1, the county announced Tuesday morning.
The previous director, Jason Robertson, retired earlier this year. Herbaugh, the department's superintendent of operations, was named interim director in February.
Herbaugh has worked for the department for 32 years, full time for all but 10. Over the years, she has held various other jobs, including facilities manager, special events coordinator and community center supervisor.
“We had a good pool of candidates," said Deputy County Administrator Jay Tibbs, who participated in the interview process. "But everyone felt that Stacy, with her experience and her performance as interim director, was the clear choice to lead the department going forward.”
As interim director, Herbaugh handled complex administrative duties, supervised other employees and served as the department's liaison to the county's Parks and Recreation Commission, an advisory panel appointed by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. Her duties also included representing the Parks & Recreation Department before the public and cooperating with staff from other county departments.
“It’s always been a pleasure working with Stacy," said commission Chairman Gary Longerbeam, the panel's Back Creek District representative. "She is competent, responsive and knows how to help her team succeed."
Herbaugh has a master's degree in public administration from Virginia Tech and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Shenandoah University, plus numerous certificates recognizing her accomplishments as a parks and recreation administrator.
With 43 full-time employees and approximately 300 part-timers during the summer, Frederick County Parks & Recreation provides roughly 200 leisure activities with about 48,000 participants annually. Facilities include 411 acres of park land, of which 220 are developed; 3.6 miles of paved multipurpose trails; two miles of unpaved trails; 19 picnic shelters; nine playgrounds; two fishing lakes and two outdoor swimming pools.
Herbaugh said she isn't planning any immediate changes to the department's operations. For now, she wants to focus on helping the department build positive relationships within the community.
"Parks & Recreation is very integral to the health and vitality of the community," she said. "I just want people to know who we are."
