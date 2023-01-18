WINCHESTER — Kim Herbstritt is the new president of City Council, making her the first woman to ever lead Winchester's top governing panel.
Mayor David Smith had served as council president for the last four years, beginning in January 2019, but had privately told some of his fellow council members prior to Tuesday night's meeting and officer elections that he did not want to continue in the role due to a growing number of political and professional obligations.
"Four years as president and mayor is just a lot," Smith said when contacted on Wednesday. "It's time for some new leadership."
In Winchester, the citizens elect a mayor to serve a four-year term as the ceremonial head of city government — Smith is midway through his second term — while City Council members choose one of their own to serve a two-year term as council's president. The president sets the agenda and presides over all City Council meetings and work sessions.
Smith said he first approached Herbstritt about serving as president six months ago, but Tuesday night's officer elections caught onlookers by surprise. That's because just two weeks ago, Smith accepted a nomination for the presidency when City Council first attempted to choose its officers for 2023.
At the Jan. 3 meeting, Democratic Councilor Phillip Milstead was absent. That left the nine-member panel evenly split along party lines — four Democrats and four Republicans — and since every councilor voted for his or her own party member, every race ended in a tie vote and forced a second election on Tuesday night.
Smith said on Wednesday he was grateful the elections had to be held again because it gave him an opportunity to further confer with Herbstritt about her willingness to serve as president.
Herbstritt, who this month began her second four-year term on council, was nominated by fellow Democrat Richard Bell, while Republican Councilor Corey Sullivan nominated fellow GOP member Les Veach. Herbstritt won on a 5-4 party line vote.
Herbstritt now joins the ranks of recent city trailblazers Amanda Behan, who became Winchester's first female police chief in October, and Heather Hovermale, who was elected as the city's first female commonwealth's attorney in November 2021.
Since Herbstritt had been serving as council vice president since January 2021, a new councilor had to be chosen to fill that position for the next two years. Veach nominated Sullivan and Smith nominated Bell. The ensuing vote again followed party lines and Bell became the panel's new second-in-command.
The final officer election was for vice mayor. Smith nominated fellow Democrat John Hill, who has held the post since January 2018, while Sullivan nominated fellow Republican Kathy Tagnesi, who is two weeks into her first four-year term on City Council. As expected, Hill was re-elected to a one-year term as vice mayor on a 5-4 party line vote.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Unanimously agreed to set Winchester's personal property tax relief rate for the year at 50%.
- Unanimously agreed to appoint Mady Rodriguez and John Fox to four-year terms on the Planning Commission. Fox's appointment is effective immediately and ends on Jan. 16, 2027, and Rodriguez's appointment takes effect on Feb. 26 and ends on Feb. 25, 2027.
- Met in executive session for one hour to discuss unspecified legal matters related to the city's Rouss Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. No action was taken following the closed-door talks.
Attending Tuesday night's City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor David Smith, council President Kim Herbstritt, council Vice President Richard Bell, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Kathy Tagnesi, Corey Sullivan, Les Veach, Emily Windle and Phillip Milstead.
