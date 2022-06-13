WINCHESTER — Kim Herbstritt has made good on a promise she made earlier this year to seek a second four-year term on Winchester's City Council.
"For almost four years, I have had the honor of serving the residents of the Third Ward and the city of Winchester as a member of council," Herbstritt, a Democrat, said in an emailed statement announcing her campaign. "During this time, I have listened to residents, worked to find solutions to challenges and made decisions that serve all residents."
Herbstritt, the owner of Shady Knoll Mushroom Farm in Winchester, was first elected as a Ward 3 council representative in November 2018. She has served as the panel's vice president since January 2020 and has been a member of council's Planning and Economic Development Committee since its creation last year.
In January 2021, Herbstritt was hired as executive director of Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization in Winchester that provides affordable housing for individuals and families with limited incomes. She previously served as executive director of the nonprofit Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area from 2013 to 2017.
Prior to moving to Winchester in 2013, Herbstritt lived in San Diego and worked with two other nonprofit organizations, UNITY and the Institute for Public Strategies.
"For over 20 years, I have provided leadership and management in the nonprofit sector with the goal of increasing the health and safety of neighborhoods while engaging residents to be a voice for their community," Herbstritt, who holds a master's degree in nonprofit leadership and management from the University of San Diego, said in her statement. "I am passionate about community engagement and have created opportunities for residents to get involved in their community."
Among those opportunities are a series of cleanup projects in Winchester that Herbstritt has organized annually since her council term began on Jan. 1, 2019. She has also held an ongoing series of Community Conversations to get feedback and suggestions from Third Ward residents.
"At the end of the day, what matters most is the impact my actions have had for children, adults and families in our community," Herbstritt said in her statement. "I’m running for re-election to help continue the positive efforts for all residents in Third Ward and the city of Winchester."
So far, no Republican candidate has come forward to challenge Herbstritt in Ward 3. Jorge Gonzalez, chairman of the Winchester Republican Committee, has said he hopes to secure a candidate prior to Virginia's GOP primary on June 21.
There will be a total of four City Council seats on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. In addition to Herbstritt's bid for re-election in Ward 3, incumbent Democrat Richard Bell is being challenged by Republican Brandon Pifer in Ward 1, incumbent Democrat Evan Clark is running against Republican Emily DeAngelis in Ward 2 and incumbent Democrat Mady Rodriguez is facing off against Republican Kathy Tagnesi in Ward 4.
Winchester voters will also cast ballots this autumn for two at-large seats and one Ward 4 seat on the Winchester School Board, and for a U.S. House of Representatives member for the 6th Congressional District that was recently redrawn to include Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County.
Anyone who wants to vote in the Nov. 8 general election must register at least 21 days prior to Election Day. For more information or to register, visit winchesterva.gov/vote.
