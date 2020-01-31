WINCHESTER — Kim Herbstritt, a Ward 3 representative on City Council, is the new executive director of Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity.
"Habitat's an amazing organization internationally, and there's definitely a need for affordable housing in the region," Herbstritt said on Thursday.
She succeeds Matt Peterson, who announced in October he was leaving the Winchester-based nonprofit to serve as executive director of the John and Janice Wyatt Foundation, a new organization that helps children who are having difficulty succeeding in traditional educational settings.
Herbstritt, who was elected to council in November 2018, was selected from a pool of about 60 applicants based on her extensive experience working with nonprofits, Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity Past President David Shore said on Thursday.
"We cast a pretty wide net," Shore said about his organization's three-month global search for its next executive director.
Herbstritt holds a master's degree in nonprofit leadership and management from the University of San Diego, and she helped to create The Nonprofit Alliance of the Northern Shenandoah Valley to give a stronger, unified voice to local charitable organizations.
She currently serves as director of community investment at another nonprofit, the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, a part-time position she is giving up to take the reins of Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity starting Feb. 13.
Shore said he first crossed paths with Herbstritt in 2013, when he was board president of Literacy Volunteers-Winchester Area and hired her for what would become a four-year tenure as the nonprofit's executive director.
"Kim floated to the top in that one as well," Shore said.
For the past two years, Herbstritt's full-time focus has been her mushroom-growing business, Shady Knoll Mushroom Farm, which she said she'll continue to operate while working with Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity.
Shore said Herbstritt's new job will tap into every bit of experience she gained over the years while serving nonprofits. Habitat's core mission is to provide affordable housing to low-income individuals and families, so it incorporates elements of construction, mortgage lending and social service work.
Since Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity also sells home-improvement items at its ReStore at 400 Battaile Drive in Winchester, Herbstritt will also have to brush up on her retail skills.
"We've got a lot of balls in the air," Shore said.
Since its formation in 1996, Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity has built 78 homes and repaired 21 others in its service area of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Shenandoah counties. Clients who are selected for the program receive a house with a manageable mortgage payment in exchange for assisting with the home's construction.
To learn more, visit blueridgehabitat.org.
(3) comments
Great choice by Habitat! Good for Habitat and good for our community!
Congratulations Kim!
This is a great choice for Habitat! Congrats Kim.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.