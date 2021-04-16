WINCHESTER — City residents are invited to help beautify Winchester by participating in an outdoor cleanup on Saturday morning.
Work will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in and around the city’s community garden at the intersection of Hollingsworth and Eagle drives, just south of Shawnee Springs Preserve.
City Council Vice President Kim Herbstritt, who organized the cleanup effort, said trash bags will be provided.
“It’s an opportunity for neighbors and folks in the community to come out and help,” Herbstritt said on Thursday. “We’re going to have a couple of different projects going on, depending on how many volunteers show up.”
Participants will be picking up trash in and around the community garden, which is located on land owned by Mount Carmel Baptist Church and open for everyone to use. Volunteers will also clean up Shawnee Springs Preserve and along Town Run between Cork Street and Wilkins Lake in Jim Barnett Park.
Since all work will be performed outside, Herbstritt said there will be plenty of room for social distancing.
Volunteers are asked to meet on Saturday morning at the community garden.
“If they can get there at 8, that’s great. If they can get there at 9, that’s great, too,” Herbstritt said. “We’re going to be out there the whole time [until noon]. Feel free to join in at whatever time works.”
Herbstritt said she’s keeping her fingers crossed for good weather, and according to the National Weather Service, she may get her wish. Saturday morning’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a slight breeze and temperatures in the 50s.
For those who can’t make it Saturday but still want to help, Herbstritt said she hopes to schedule additional cleanup days in the weeks ahead to help make Winchester a more beautiful place.
“We’re excited to be outdoors doing some fun community projects,” she said.
