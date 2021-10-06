MIDDLETOWN — Scott Glen compares dogs herding sheep in competitions to students entering adulthood.
In school, "a student can show brilliance," said Glen, an internationally known sheepdog trainer. "But until they go out into the world and show their brilliance, they're just book smart."
Students use the knowledge they've gained when they pursue careers. Competitions are where sheepdogs demonstrate what they've learned.
Yet to be successful at herding, dogs must have an instinct for it, Glen has discovered. For the most part, trainers just teach dogs to build upon that instinct and help them develop good relations with their handlers, he said.
Glen, who is from the Canadian province of Alberta, is one of 150 human competitors participating in the National Sheepdog Finals this week at Belle Grove Plantation. He has won the finals, sponsored by the United States Border Collie Handlers’ Association (USBCHA), six times over the years.
"These handlers and their dogs are some of the best in North America," said finals committee co-chairwoman Sandy Payne of Maryland.
While various dog breeds have the instinct to be canine shepherds, only border collies are in the USBCHA finals.
"Border collies are a lot more intense" than other types a sheepdogs, said Bruce Fogt of Ohio, one of the judges at the competition. And, "they're a lot more manageable at a distance."
Glen has 17 that travel with him. He considers them all pets, but he believes he has closer personal bonds with some than others.
Despite having children from a previous marriage, "dogs are my family," he chuckled.
About 650 Dorper sheep were brought to Belle Grove from Wyoming for the finals.
Dorpers are "very hardy sheep," Payne said. They're a cross between Dorset sheep and Persian fat-tailed sheep, she said.
During competitions, shepherds on horseback move a small group of sheep onto the field for each competitor. Each dog and handler team must round up the sheep from more than 400 yards away. Using voice and whistle commands, the handler instructs the dog to move the sheep through a series of obstacles.
"Everything is designed to resemble what actually goes on at a farm," said Fogt.
The team's score is based on accuracy and the amounts of time and effort it takes to complete the roundup. The least time and effort, the better.
Dogs should "have a pace that's going to move them but not frighten" the sheep, Fogt said.
In judging, he wants to see dogs move in straight lines. That's the shortest distance between two locations, he said, whereas "zig-zagging all over the field" takes more effort.
Not getting all of the sheep into the pen results in point losses, Payne noted.
The more experience they gain, the more that dogs often realize on their own what actions they should take to round up the sheep, such as whether they need to proceed left or right. Handlers then have to give them fewer commands, according to Glen.
Time limits are set based on the length of the course used in competition and the attitudes of the sheep involved, Fogt said.
Handlers want neither dogs nor sheep that are too aggressive, he mentioned.
Dogs must earn the respect of sheep. Although generally docile, sheep will stand up to dogs they think are bullying them too much. However, "seldom is blood drawn," said Fogt.
Too much aggression can get a dog disqualified from competition, he added.
Participants in this week's competitions have a chance to advance to the semifinals on Saturday and then the finals on Sunday, said Belle Grove Executive Director Kristen Laise.
The finals will include the "double lift," designed to show how well a dog and its trainer communicate. The dog must collect one group of sheep, bringing it to the handler and then fetch another group.
This year marks the fifth time since 1999 that the National Sheepdog Finals have been held at Belle Grove, off Valley Pike (U.S. 11) south of Middletown. Payne said the historic plantation has large fields and other ample spaces suitable for animal competitions.
Spectators can attend the events. Tickets can be purchased at the admissions gate. Food and souvenirs can be bought from vendors.
Sheep-herding competitions traditionally have been of most interest to farmers and ranchers. As the sport has grown in popularity, though, it has attracted participants who don't own sheep. They include people who've attended competitions, found them to be interesting and decided to buy dogs with herding instincts, according to Fogt.
He thinks that's a little strange, he admitted.
Still, Payne said it's exhilarating to "watch a dog do what it's naturally born and bred to do," wondering whether it's going to have a "clean run" — one without any problems.
"There's nothing else on earth like it," she said.
More information is available at www.bellegrove.org and www.sheepdogfinalseast.com.
Spectator ticket are available at the gate during the event. Cash and all major credit cards will be accepted. This is a rain or shine event and there will be no ticket refunds. Ticket prices are:
Adults $14 per day (any day), $36 for a three-day pass (any three days), or $60 for a six-day pass;
Youth 7-16 and Seniors 65 and older $7 per day (any day), $18 for a three-day pass (any three days), or $30 for a six-day pass;
Youth 6 and Younger May Attend at No Charge.
Free event parking is provided and will be on grass. Handicapped parking on gravel will be provided for those with a valid placard. Visitors may bring chairs and some tent cover will be provided. Comfortable clothing, sturdy and closed-toe shoes, and a pair of binoculars are recommended to fully enjoy the event. There is no outside food or drink, or smoking allowed on event grounds. Spectators may not bring dogs to this event.
