WINCHESTER — As The Winchester Star compiles the 10 most significant stories of 2019, we also wanted to also share the stories that were most clicked on at www.winchesterstar.com.
The most clicked stories of the year included the closing of Wilson's Wild Animal Park in August, Winchester Medical Center's suspension of its mammogram services, as well as the opening of a new mac-and-cheese restaurant.
The full list of the 15 most read stories are below:
1. Parents accused of beating baby, Dec. 19
This initial story detailed an investigation by Frederick County Circuit Court that alleged a 9-month-old boy was beaten and nearly drowned by his parents as was detailed in an Aug. 7 search warrant affidavit.
In a recent follow-up article, the 9-month-old baby Anthony Natale Jr. died several days after being hospitalized on Aug. 2. In October, Anthony Alexander Natale Sr., 25, and Sierra Nicole Pendleton, Anthony’s 20-year-old mother were charged with child abuse, conspiracy to commit child abuse, child cruelty and conspiracy to commit child cruelty. More serious charges may be pressed against Natale after autopsy results come out.
Police seized more than 100 animals from the zoo in eastern Frederick County, known as Wilson's Wild Animal Park. The state Attorney General's Office executed a court-approved search warrant amid allegations of potential animal cruelty.
Since the closure of the zoo and the initial animal seizure, the owner of Wilson's Wild Animal Park, Keith Arnold Wilson, and his nephew, Christian Alejandro Dall'Acqua, have been charged with 46 and 45 counts of animal cruelty, respectively.
3. W.Va. woman killed in head-on collision, Dec. 10
Jamie Lee Baker, 37, of Wardensville, W.Va., was killed in December when she collided head-on with a northbound box truck while she was traveling southbound in the 1900 block of Carpers Pike (Va. 259) in Frederick County.
Katana Graves, 15, of Front Royal, died in a vehicle crash when she was headed to a cheerleading competition at the University of Delaware. The crash happened in Perryville, Md., near the Delaware border. Seriously injured from the crash included Jennifer Shenk, 16, of Front Royal and Chazden Walker, 16, of Winchester.
5. WMC suspends mammograms over scan concerns, Sep. 17
Winchester Medical Center’s Diagnostic Center announced in September that it had suspended all mammography services on Aug. 31 after a federally mandated inspection revealed concerns about the quality of thousands of breast scans performed at the facility.
Officials with WMC’s corporate parent, Valley Health System, announced earlier this month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the health care provider’s corrective action plan, which could lead to the full restoration of mammography services in February.
6. A mac & cheese wiz opens Mac Shack, April 24
The opening of Mac Shack this year introduced a menu centered on baked mac and cheese. Mac Shack was initially a food truck that launched locally in 2013. The restaurant in Delco Plaza serves mac and cheese that can be topped with grilled seafood, buffalo chicken, meatballs in marinara, slow-cooked pork or a taco.
7. Homecoming royalty crowned, Oct. 14
This photo set shows the three pairs of homecoming kings and queens crowned at James Wood, Sherando and Millbrook high schools.
8. New wedding venue opens in Frederick County, July 26
Fox Meadow Barn, a wedding venue featuring a 5,000-square-foot barn located at 350 Old Firehouse Lane, opened in July. The venue also has tall, timber-framed ceilings, a fireplace, bridal changing room, prep kitchen, indoor restrooms and a back patio with French doors.
9. Fire badly burns Stephens City pizza parlor, Feb. 20
A fire caused about $600,000 in property damage to Anthony's Pizza at 161 Warrior Drive in February. No one was injured from the incident, and the fire began in the attic.
10. Police: Crack deal preceded killing, Jan. 15
Shortly before Jerry Wayne Reid Jr. was fatally shot in his Winchester home on Dec. 23, 2018, a search warrant affidavit alleged that Reid bought crack cocaine.
In September, three people were charged with Reid's murder. They were Edward N. Bell Jr., 22; Xavian E. Bell, 21; and Ronald Emmanuel Johnson, 26. They were indicted on first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges in Winchester Circuit Court.
11. Man dies in apparent drowning in city's Town Run, July 23
A man was found dead after an apparent drowning in the Town Run canal following a brief and intense thunderstorm. The man was later identified as Kenneth Way Romick, 62, of the 900 block of Millwood Pike in Frederick County.
12. New fire chief off job, Nov. 25
Winchester's Fire Chief William A. Garrett had been relieved of command, at least temporarily, in November after working in the position for less than six months. City Manager Eden Freeman said his absence was over a "personnel matter."
Shortly after, however, a city press release said Garrett was never suspended or relieved of his duties.
13. Opioid exposed babies face struggles, Jan. 16
This feature story takes a look at the local impact that Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) has on babies. Babies with NAS go through symptoms of withdrawal after birth from being exposed to opioids while in the womb. One parent adopted her son, who has NAS, said the boy's development has been delayed.
After 62 years of business, ice cream stand Pack's Dairy Corner at 177 Dairy Corner Place permanently closed in October. The closure happened because the landowner of the ice cream stand wanted to sell the building, said former Pack's Dairy Corner Assistant Manager Channel Wright.
Joshua Clay Coffelt, 28, of Winchester, was arrested in March and accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding two others at Elks Lodge No. 458 at 414 N. Kent St. Coffelt is a convicted armed robber and drug dealer. A Winchester grand jury indicted Coffelt on a first-degree murder charge in July.
The start of his trial was also moved from Oct. 30 to Jan. 22.
