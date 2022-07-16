GAINESBORO — When John Clancey and his wife moved to Frederick County from New York, they searched for a church to attend.
Clancey called it "church shopping,” and they chose Old Bethel United Methodist Church because it instantly "felt like home.”
“When you come here, right away you feel like family," said Clancey, who serves as the church's treasurer and lay leader. "What amazed us was that everyone remembered your name. We said right away that this was the type of church we wanted to go to. In a bigger church, you can get lost in numbers. Here, you're part of a family.”
Church members credit that loving spirit with the keeping the doors open at 561 Old Bethel Church Road for the past 100 years. The milestone will be celebrated at 11:15 a.m. Sunday with a worship service and meal.
“It has been through the true grit, determination and dedication of people for the last 100 years that have kept the doors of this church open. We hope that continues,” said Beverley Ridings, who serves as chair of the church’s administrative council and also plays piano at the church. "We've got some pretty strong leadership, and leadership rolls up their sleeves and does the work.”
The Rev. Chad Hrbek, who began his pastoral services at the church during the COVID-19 pandemic, said it’s truly the people of the church who keep it alive.
“In the United Methodist Church, the membership and congregation is very important, particularly in a smaller membership church,” he said. “Pastors don't stay forever. Many are only here for a few years at a time. So, in order for a church to keep going and have consistency and stability, it’s because of the people in the church.”
The members take that to heart. About 15 to 20 people attend services.
“It's been a community. A lot of people may come and go, but it’s always been a community,” church member Lynn Unger said. “People nowadays are more transient than they were, and older members pass on, but their children have come in and we have newcomers that have transitioned here. Of course, several families that go a couple generations back, their children continue to come here. We've had continuity.”
Built in 1922, Old Bethel United Methodist Church traces its origins to a Lutheran church with roots in the community. That church picked up and moved — in the most literal sense. Ridings said the church took its building when it moved to Albin.
With a need for a church in the area, locals came together to build Old Bethel United Methodist Church.
“This group of people, all over this whole area, is what's come in here,” said Boyd “Butch" Unger, whose grandfather helped charter the church. “They’ve taken care of it.”
In 1953, church members built a home for a widow and her five children down the road. That home still stands. They also helped another widow build a home and helped care for the family.
"That's just a part of the way the church has been involved in the community," Ridings said.
The original church had two pot-bellied stoves as a source for heat and was gas-lit until the late 1940s.
Two additions have been built since the church was originally constructed, adding offices, Sunday school rooms, meeting rooms and a basement that has a kitchen and a social area.
In 1989, the drop ceiling in the sanctuary was removed and tongue-and-groove paneling was discovered, which has helped aesthetically and acoustically.
All of the stained glass windows in the sanctuary are from another Lutheran church that disbanded in the Timber Ridge or High View areas of West Virginia. They feature the names members of that church, Ridings said.
Ridings said the early church had an active membership that grew over the years. She said it consisted of both new converts and members of the previous Lutheran church.
Sunday school wasn't held at the church from 1944-49, but it restarted in 1949. A youth group also began that year.
“It provides a broader social network and overall stability in a bigger sense of family,” said Kyle Deeter, youth and young adult representative on the church council. “My sisters were both over a decade older than I am, so growing up without siblings and having a larger church family helped. I learned a lot going through the stages going through Sunday school; it's provided a lot of personal growth.”
In the early 1960s, the church became part of the Gainesboro Charge, which consisted of seven to nine Methodist churches with one minister for all of the churches.
In 1968, the Methodists merged with the United Brethren and Old Bethel became a United Methodist Church.
In 1978, the church became part of the Mount Bethel View Charge. In 2015, it became part of a cooperative parish and now partners with Welltown United Methodist Church as a sister church.
Congregation members have a big sense of pride in keeping the church going.
“In a church where everyone has to do something, they know they have to do it or it's not going to get done. Everybody has to take ownership in the life of the church. They're all responsible in some way,” Hrbek said. "Budgets may not be as big and be able to pay for everything, so people give in other ways. That's definitely how it works in a smaller church. Everyone gives what they can, whether it's financially, with their time, making phone calls or lots of volunteer efforts. People also enjoy being together.”
In looking toward the next 100 years, it's that sense of family that will keep the church doors open, Ridings said.
“When a stranger comes through those doors, we are there to greet them,” she said. “They're not just a number, and they're not just a body in a seat. We want to welcome them.”
