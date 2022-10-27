Boo! Halloween is Monday.
Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County do not regulate trick-or-treating times, but some towns set a time for little ghouls and goblins to collect candy, or they at least offer a recommendation.
Berryville's designated time for trick or treating is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. In Boyce, it's 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, according to Clarke County's Facebook page.
Middletown's website says trick-or-treating will take place from 6-9 p.m. Monday. Stephens City follows Frederick County's lead and does not designate a time for trick or treating, according to a town official.
In general, local officials recommend that people giving out candy should turn on their porch light, and children should only go trick or treating at houses with a porch light on. Trick or treaters should also wear reflective clothing and carry a flashlight. Jack-o-laterns on porches or front stoops should not have an open flame.
Some homeowners associations set trick or treating times, so check with your HOA in advance.
Other Halloween-related events happening this weekend include:
• Old Town Winchester merchants on the Loudoun Street Mall will host Old Town Trick or Treat from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Stephens City United Methodist Church will host its 6th annual Halloween Trunk-or-Treat from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at 5291 Main St., Stephens City. There will be a costume parade at 5 p.m. along Main, Filbert and Germain streets, with a police escort.
• Spirit and Word Fellowship will host a trunk and treat event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 1275 Tasker Road with candy games, hot soup, inflatables and hayrides.
• The Cedar Creek Valley Ruritan Club will host a Halloween party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Star Tannery Fire Department, 950 Brill Road. There will be games, a pinata and lunch will be served.
• Hometown Halloween, hosted by the Town of Front Royal, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Discover Front Royal and the Historic District, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal.
• Woodbine Assembly of God in Winchester will have a Harvest Fest for kids from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be games, prizes, candy, food and more.
• The Camp of Faith Church will host a trunk or treat at 6 p.m. on Saturday at 635 Double Church Road, Stephens City. Free food, games, moon bounce.
• Enjoy tricks and treats in Berryville's Rose Hill Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Featured will be a costume parade for pets and kids through town ending at the park, games, prizes and music.
• Sherando High School Band Boosters’ 15th annual Safe Halloween is set for noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Sherando High School, 185 W. Warrior Drive, Stephens City. This is an indoor event with a moon bounce, haunted hallways, a cake walk, games and concessions. Admission: $5 for children ages 1-12. Free for adults and children under age 1. Visit sherandoband.org.
• Macedonia United Methodist Church will host its first Halloween trunk or treat from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1941 Macedonia Church Road, White Post. Register to attend at https://forms.gle/zfaiutaqtiAcZ6x18.
• First United Methodist Church, 362 Apple Pie Ridge Road, will have a trunk or treat from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at its Apple Pie Ridge campus;
• Learn of the restless spirits from the Colonial and Civil War eras often seen and heard in the streets and historic buildings of Old Town Winchester from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Monday. Guides will weave a tale of carefully researched history and true ghost stories. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center. The cost is $10, cash or check only. The tour is limited to 15 people per hour. Meet at the intersection of Cork Street and the Loudoun Street Mall, in the area of the archway.
• Berryville Main Street will host historic and haunted ghost tours of downtown based off Michael Hess’ book “Haunted Clarke County.” Tours, which begin every half hour from 6:30 to 8 p.m. will be held on Friday and Saturday. Tours are $20 per person. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/2p98ctvt.
