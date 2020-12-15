A Herndon woman will spend 18 months in custody and pay at least $16,000 in restitution for her involvement in a high-speed chase that damaged four state police cruisers.
Jennifer Arnn, 39, of Herndon, pleaded no contest Dec. 7 in Warren County court to the charges of felony eluding, two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, felonious destruction of property and operating under the influence. The rest of the charges were nolle prosequi, in which the prosecutor agrees not to pursue the charge at that time but could bring it back in the future.
Her total effective sentence will be to serve nine years in prison with 7 1/2 years suspended. After being released, she will have two years of supervised probation and have her operator’s license suspended for a year as part of her sentence.
Arnn must also pay for the damage to the police cruisers involved, which was about $16,000 for three of the four. The state prosecution will have 30 days to file the damage amount for the fourth cruiser. Arnn will have the right to have a hearing to dispute the amounts and, if she wants to, allow for her insurance to pay for the damage.
According to court documents, state police received reports that Arnn hit a guardrail in West Virginia before they stopped her at a gas station on Stickley Drive and Fairfax Pike in Stephens City. According to documents, a state trooper spoke with Arnn and determined that she was “undisputedly” under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Documents show that Arnn told police she was on medication. During the stop at the gas station, police wrote that Arnn said she decided she didn’t want to “stick around” anymore and attempted to drive away, opening and closing the door while trying to get her keys and eventually hitting a trooper with her open door as she backed away.
Police chased Arnn to Interstate 66 and recorded her weaving in and out of traffic, reaching speeds of 100 mph, court documents show. Police reported that Arnn almost wrecked her car multiple times during the chase and did hit more than one police vehicle.
After one of the troopers passed Arnn, he wrote that he saw her pushing a dog out of her window. She was tugging and pushing on the dog’s collar, the trooper wrote, before eventually pushing the dog out of the window. Court documents show the trooper estimated the dog hit the interstate at 30-40 mph. A news release from state police states the dog died of its injuries.
Shortly after she pushed the dog out of the window, documents show, police stopped Arnn and found that her blood alcohol content was .300.
