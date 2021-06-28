Local nonprofit Heroes on the River will hold its fourth annual free skydiving event for combat veterans at Skydive Shenandoah July 24 and July 25.
Founded by Adam Packham in 2016, the Winchester-based nonprofit provides free social gatherings and outdoor activities to combat veterans.
The two-day event will take place at Skydive Drive at 57 River Road in New Market. The event will include a campout, skydiving for up to 50 combat veterans and active-duty military, live music performances, barbecue provided by Bonnie Blue Bakery and a fish fry.
While only combat veterans and active-duty military can participate in the skydiving, families and significant others are invited to join in the other activities.
Packham said a veteran’s service dog organization will have a table set up for those interested in getting a service dog.
Packham said combat veterans who want to participate in the free skydiving event should contact him at 540-336-3582 or heroesontheriverva@gmail.com.
