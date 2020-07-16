WINCHESTER — Heroes on the River, a local nonprofit group, is hosting a free skydiving event for combat veterans on July 25 in New Market.
The Winchester-based 501c3 provides social gatherings and outdoor activities at no cost to combat veterans. It was founded in 2016 by Adam Packham, whose family has a history of military service.
The event will take place at Skydive Shenandoah at 57 River Road. It will begin with a camp out on the evening of July 24, with pizza and drinks. The next day, participants will wake up at 8 a.m. for skydiving. A barbecue lunch provided by Jordan Springs Market will be served at noon.
Packham said that only combat veterans and active duty military can participate in the skydiving portion of the event, but families and significant others are invited to the other activities.
Packham said people of any age or branch of the military can participate, as long as they are a combat veteran. As many as 30 to 40 veterans can participate, but those who are interested need to contact him in advance to reserve a spot.
“It doesn’t matter your age,” Packam said. “If you are 80 years old and want to jump out of an airplane and you are a combat veteran, we’ll jump you.”
In addition to providing activities for veterans, Heroes on the River also collaborates with other veterans organizations. Packham said every penny raised by Heroes on the River goes directly toward funding activities for the veterans.
Combat veterans who want to participate in the free skydiving event should contact Packham at 540-336-3582 or email heroesontheriverva@gmail.com.
What a great organization! I'm also proud to say that Stephens City mayor, Mike Diaz, will be participating and showing his support for local veterans!
