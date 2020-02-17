BERRYVILLE — State Attorney General Mark Herring authorized a recent Virginia State Police (VSP) investigation into Berryville Town Council Recorder Jay Arnold's business dealings with the town.
"I have reviewed the investigation request, documents submitted (showing potential evidence of malfeasance), and relevant legal authority and I am of the opinion that an investigation is warranted," Herring wrote in a May 29, 2019, letter to VSP Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle.
Seven misdemeanor malfeasance charges lodged against Arnold following the probe were dropped by special prosecutors from the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office after they reviewed evidence that the VSP did not see and concluded that Arnold had committed no wrongdoing.
Arnold's role as recorder is similar to that of a vice mayor.
A "summary of inquiry" released by the VSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, dated Jan. 16, 2019, shows that roughly a month earlier, Berryville lawyer Timothy R. Johnson reported a possible violation of the state's Conflict of Interest Act (COIA) concerning the town doing business with Arnold's firm, Berryville Auto Parts.
According to the summary, Johnson was hired by "an association of citizens from" Berryville in April 2018 to provide a legal opinion as to whether Arnold had violated the COIA. His hiring came after "a concerned citizen" contacted the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council a month earlier, seeking "an informal opinion as to whether Arnold's position as a Town Council member while owning and operating his business, as it receives payments from town government personnel, constitutes a violation of (the) COIA."
None of the citizens were identified in the document.
The advisory council's lawyers believed a violation was possible, based on information that the concerned citizen provided. They also cited exemptions allowed under the COIA but were "unable to opine if there was an actual violation due to insufficient information," the summary reads.
The town — and especially its police department — routinely uses Berryville Auto Parts for vehicle diagnostic services, repairs and part replacements, the summary mentions.
"There is a policy in place requiring staff to preference goods and services from local businesses," it reads, "but there are no formal policies requiring town government staff to purchase goods or services from Berryville Auto Parts over any local mechanic or automotive parts store."
Johnson contended, the summary continues, that each time a town employee paid Berryville Auto Parts with a government-issued credit card, the transaction could be construed as a contract under the COIA because money from the town's budget was used to pay for services and employees were acting in their official capacities.
Based on information furnished by Johnson, the document shows, VSP Investigator R. David McClelland determined that in fiscal year 2017, Arnold "appears to have violated" the COIA six times by allowing his business to engage in contracts with the town, "with each contract's value exceeding $500."
Also that year, the document asserts, "Arnold appears to have violated the COIA by permitting Berryville Auto Parts to engage in contracts with the Town of Berryville totaling $9,373.24 of contract value, exceeding the permissible amount of $5,000, by $4,373.24."
State code generally prohibits a member of a local governing body from having a personal interest in a local government contract, unless the body proves a need for a product or service that the member can provide and a competitive sealed bidding process is involved. An exception is made when a contract involves the governing body of a locality with a population of less than $10,000. The contract must not exceed $5,000 annually, or $25,000 if sealed bids are obtained.
With a population of about 4,000, Berryville fits into that category.
Officials have said the town is able to have vehicles repaired and maintained at Berryville Auto Parts through a rider — permissible under state law — on a contract that Clarke County has with the business, and sealed bids for the contract were obtained.
Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Marc Abrams has said that after reviewing evidence received following the investigation, his office moved to have the charges against Arnold dropped because “it seems he was above-board" and "very transparent (in dealing with the town) and tried to do everything right.”
McClelland has declined to discuss the investigation or Arnold's charges with The Winchester Star, saying he did not have clearance to speak to the media.
Clarke General District Court Judge Amy Tisinger dismissed the charges on Nov. 21.
Berryville resident George Archibald obtained a copy of the summary via a request through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
During a town council meeting Tuesday night, Archibald presented council members, other town officials and the media a copy of the summary and remarks prepared by him, accusing Arnold's attorney, Suni Mackall, of "working secretly behind-the-scenes" with the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to get an order of dismissal for the charges drafted and signed.
Archibald was able to read only some of his remarks aloud during a public comment period at the meeting because of a three-minute time limit imposed on speakers.
In a phone interview Thursday afternoon, Mackall, a former Clarke County commonwealth's attorney, described Archibald as "a friend of mine" who "knows me very well."
"I don't work secretly. I'm very transparent," and so is the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Mackall said. "I gave (the office) my evidence that showing that Jay Arnold hadn't done anything wrong."
She said that if she sees Archibald soon, she will be glad to explain the evidence to him.
"Everybody knows that I represented Jay Arnold," Mackall continued. "Jay wishes that someone from the state police or the prosecutor's office had come and talked to him" during the investigation. If they had, she would have been able to present the evidence then, she indicated.
