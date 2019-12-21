WINCHESTER — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued an advisory opinion Friday stating that resolutions passed by local governments declaring themselves exempt from new gun safety laws the General Assembly may enact have “no legal effect.”
Herring, a Democrat, also concludes that localities and local constitutional officers “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly.
Herring’s statement is in response to a statewide movement aiming to get Virginia localities to declare themselves “sanctuaries” for Second Amendment rights. This movement arose after the Nov. 5 election, when Democrats gained control of the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.
As of Friday, 85 out of 95 counties, 10 out of 38 independent cities, and 19 towns have adopted Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. On Dec. 11, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution opposing any laws that would infringe on Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms. About 1,000 people attended the meeting, held at the County Administration Building in Winchester. Efforts are being made by local gun owners to get similar resolutions passed in Clarke County and the City of Winchester.
Herring’s letter, which he wrote in response to a request from Del. Jerrauld “Jay” Jones, D-Norfolk, calls the scale of gun violence “staggering,” saying that more than 10,000 Virginians have been killed by a gun since 2007. Virginians have also been the victims of several mass shootings, including the 2019 tragedy in Virginia Beach where a shooter killed 12 people and injured four others.
Herring has pushed for gun safety reforms in Virginia including universal background checks, a red flag law designed to reduce the risk of someone in crisis hurting themselves or others and reinstating the one handgun per month law.
“When the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws they will be enforced, and they will be followed,” Herring said in a media release. “These resolutions have no legal force, and they’re just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear. What we’re talking about are the kind of commonsense gun safety laws that Virginians voted for just a few weeks ago, like universal background checks to make sure that dangerous people aren’t buying guns. Too many Virginians have lost their lives to guns and it is well past time that we enact these gun safety measures that will save lives and make our communities safer.”
He says in his opinion that constitutional, statutory, and common law doctrines establish that these Second Amendment resolutions neither have the force of law nor authorize localities or local constitutional officials to refuse to follow or decline to enforce gun violence prevention measures enacted by the General Assembly. He also said the resolutions typically involve the localities expressing the “intent” to oppose Second Amendment rights, but they generally do not purport to take any concrete action.
“By their own terms, these resolutions have no legal effect,” Herring wrote.
He later states that “all localities, local constitutional officers, and other local officials are obligated to follow duly enacted state laws” and that “both the Virginia Constitution and the Code of Virginia specifically establish the supremacy of laws passed by the General Assembly over local ordinances and policies…”
Virginia follows the Dillon Rule, which states that a local governing body’s power is limited to what the General Assembly allows. Herring wrote that localities have not been delegated any authority, either express or implied, to exempt themselves or anyone else from gun violence prevention statutes.
“It also bears emphasis that neither local governments nor local constitutional officers have the authority to declare state statutes unconstitutional or decline to follow them on that basis,” Herring wrote.
The 2020 General Assembly session convenes Jan. 8.
(11) comments
I, like many Virginians support he 2nd Amendment. I am not a gun lobby. I vote. I and many other Virginians which might not have voted in 2018, will surely be voting this next go around. The legislature needs to read up on history. The "We the People" means something. We have the 2nd Amendment for the purpose of the government in check. I guess you could say that is the 4th branch of government. (The citizen's of The United States)
While Herring is true that these resolutions and declarations have no legal effect, he and the rest of the legislature would do well to recognize what the citizens of the Commonwealth are telling them. The response is overwhelming, it seems
Democrat Play Book: "Expressions of the will of the People have no affect on government. We do what we please." - Sounds like a Tyrant to me.
2 things I want to tell Mr. Herring. One, the US Constitution trumps ANY state law that may be passed. Two, we can play their game too. If they pass a bill, we judge shop and find a good judge, file a law suit, and judge shuts down their new law. They do this to Trump all the time, right?
Everything now lies with the Sheriff. Will he defend the Second Amendment and the County's citizens or will he cave to the illegal State laws?
“These resolutions have no legal force, and they’re just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear..." It is evident that Mr. Herring has not seen the news coverage of the massive involvement of local citizens interacting with their local governments to get these resolutions passed. 85 of 95 counties expressing the same form of dissent is not the result of an effort by the gun lobby, it is an expression of the vast majority of the citizens in this state. While these resolutions may not carry the weight of law, the will of the people, especially in this case, should not be ignored.
It has gotten to the point where I am ashamed to be a U. S. citizen. Impeaching the President and messing with the Second Amendment. What will the Democrats try next.
They will probably start murdering babies firing squad style with confiscated assault rifles... Those crazy liberals!
Stalin your hero, silv?
It’s just simple universal background checks and red flag laws. If you aren’t a felon you have nothing to worry about.
That's what lying liberals always say, "its just simple..." But it never is.
