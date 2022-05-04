WINCHESTER — In 2004, during his final year of studies at Frostburg State University, Shawn Hershberger accepted an internship with the city of Cumberland, Maryland. He has been working for local governments ever since.
That's about to change.
As of May 28, for the first time in his career, the 42-year-old Hershberger will not be a civil servant. Hershberger, who currently serves as Winchester's development services director, earlier this week announced his resignation effective May 27 — five years to the day from when he started the job — to join the staff of Energix Renewables, an Arlington-based company that develops and constructs renewable energy production facilities (i.e. solar and wind power) for local governments.
"There's a little bit of anxiety associated with it, but it's a change I've been wanting to make for quite a while," Hershberger said on Wednesday during an interview in his Rouss City Hall office. "If I didn't make the jump now, I probably wouldn't have ended up doing it."
His new position with Energix Renewables will allow Hershberger to primarily work from home, so he, his wife and their four children — ages 18, 12, 10 and 6 — will remain in the Winchester area.
"I think they're excited to see what's next, just like I am," Hershberger said.
Hershberger's first job after graduating from Frostburg State in 2005 with a bachelor's degree in political science was for the city of Frostburg, Maryland, as its community development specialist.
"I learned about permitting and started learning more directly about the development process from the regulatory side," he said. "I did everything from code enforcement to historic preservation. It was a valuable experience."
Hershberger went on to work for other localities including Rising Sun, Maryland, Pendleton County, West Virginia, and West Point, Virginia. His last gig before coming to Winchester was as executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corporation, serving the same city government he had interned with in 2004.
When Hershberger signed on with Winchester in 2017, his starting salary as development services director was $110,000. Annual raises over the past five years increased that amount to $120,203.
Hershberger has either been directly responsible or played a significant role in bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of development to the city. Two of his most notable projects are the ongoing redevelopment of the former Winchester Towers site at North Cameron and East Piccadilly streets into a large residential and commercial complex called Cameron Square, and having Minnesota-based poultry processor TFC Poultry agree to open a new manufacturing facility in a long-dormant cheese production facility at 801 N. Kent St.
When asked which project over the past five years gave him the greatest sense of pride, Hershberger went silent for several seconds before responding.
"That is a tough question to answer because there has been so much activity, there hasn't been just one thing that was a big focal point," Hershberger said. "I'm proud of all of the projects we've worked on."
Asked if there was anything he wanted to accomplish over the past five years but couldn't triggered another period of extended silence.
"I wish I could have spent more time focusing on the North End and other areas that don't get enough attention," Hershberger said. "That's probably my biggest regret."
At Rouss City Hall, Hershberger assembled a solid support staff including Business and Community Development Manager Vanessa Santiago, Main Street Program Manager Alex Flanigan and Development Services Assistant Shawna Boswell. All three will remain in their roles following his departure.
"I'm very enthusiastic about all of their capabilities," Hershberger said.
While a nationwide search is conducted for Winchester's next development services director, two city administrators will temporarily assume Hershberger's current duties. Program Manager Patrick Elwell will serve as interim development services director, and Deputy City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Mary Blowe will be interim executive director of the Winchester Economic Development Authority.
Hershberger said he is excited about starting his new job with Energix Renewables but melancholy about leaving Rouss City Hall and the people he has bonded with for the past five years.
"The thing I'll miss the most about this position is the incredible working environment," he said. "You don't see it very often in other localities, but here in Winchester, there is a staff of professionals who come into work every day with the mindset of helping the community and doing it as a team. It was really special to be a part of that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.