Editor’s note: With guns the leading manner of suicides locally, statewide and nationally, The Winchester Star analyzed about a dozen police reports on local gun suicides in recent years to give readers better perspective on a problem rarely discussed because of the pain and stigma surrounding suicide.
Even in the dry, straightforward language of police reports, the stories are heartbreaking.
A woman who was angry with her boyfriend.
A man who believed his wife was cheating on him.
A man who stopped taking his psychiatric medication.
A woman depressed about being alone and overweight.
A man in agony from a disease.
While their reasons for suicide varied, the one common denominator was they killed themselves with guns. At 50.4%, guns are the leading suicide method in the U.S., followed by suffocation at 28.6% and poisoning at nearly 14%, according to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, which analyzed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
And while gun homicides receive more attention, gun suicides occur far more often. In 2019, the CDC reported 14,861 gun homicides. At 23,041, there were about 61% more gun suicides that year.
In Virginia between 2016-19, there were 2,674 gun suicides, according to the Virginia Center for Public Safety, based on Virginia Department of Health statistics. The number was nearly 87% higher than the 1,428 gun homicides for the same time period.
Local numbers are comparable. Gun suicides exceeded overall homicides in Winchester and Clarke and Frederick counties the last five years. Most homicides also involved guns.
Andrew Goddard, the Virginia Center for Public Safety’s legislative director who has been studying gun deaths since the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre that killed 32, said 90% of people who attempt suicide with guns succeed, citing a report by Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The percentages are far lower for other types of suicide attempts.
“If somebody didn’t have a gun they would be greatly increasing their likelihood of surviving,” said Goddard. “If they’re taking pills or doing something else, there’s always a chance they’ll have second thoughts and dial 911 and say, ‘Help me out of this.’ But once the trigger’s pulled, there’s no going back.”
A record number of guns were purchased last year — new concealed carry permit applications and renewal applications skyrocketed locally, mirroring a national trend. There are approximately 393 million guns in America — outnumbering the U.S. population of about 330 million.
About 42% of adult Americans say they live in homes with guns and 67% of gun owners cite personal protection as the main reason they own them, according to a 2017 study by the Pew Research Center. A 2020 study by Stanford University of 26 million Californians over 12 years found that handgun owners are at far higher risk of gun suicides compared to people who don’t own them. The study found male handgun owners were eight times more likely to commit suicide with a gun than those who didn’t own pistols. Female handgun owners were 35 times more likely to commit gun suicides than women who didn’t own pistols.
“Suicide attempts are often impulsive acts, driven by transient life crises,” wrote the authors of the study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. “Most attempts are not fatal and most people who attempt suicide do not go on to die in a future suicide. Whether a suicide attempt is fatal depends heavily on the lethality of the method used — and firearms are extremely lethal.”
Red flag laws
To try to reduce gun suicides and overall gun violence, 19 states, including Virginia and the District of Columbia, have passed red flag laws to remove guns from people deemed by the courts to be a danger to themselves or others, according to the Pew Center. Most of the laws were passed since 2018, so more time is needed to gauge their long-term effect.
Virginia’s law, which took effect on July 1, 2020, allows police to temporarily take guns away from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. A court hearing must be held within 14 days of the guns being turned in or confiscated. If the person is deemed a risk, the maximum the guns can be held is 180 days before another hearing is held.
Del. Wendy W. Gooditis, D-Clarke County, co-sponsored the law. Gun suicides are an excruciatingly personal issue for her. Her brother, Brian Wallace, who had post-traumatic stress disorder from being sexually abused as a child, died in 2017 at age 57 from injuries he received from shooting himself with a pistol months earlier.
He had given the pistol to a Clarke County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had responded to a call about him being suicidal. But because he appeared calm and not suicidal, Gooditis said the deputy told her the law required him to return the gun. A few weeks later her brother shot himself in Frederick County. Gooditis has discussed her brother’s death frequently in public as part of suicide prevention efforts, but she still cries when discussing him.
“He’s part of the reason I ran in the first place,” said Gooditis, who took office in 2017. “My surviving brother and I have agreed if there’s anything in his story that will help save others, we will use it.”
Opponents of the law worry it could be used to unjustly remove guns, but Gooditis counters that the law has safeguards and suicide doesn’t discriminate between Democrats and Republicans. For instance, people making false accusations to get guns taken away could be charged with filing a false statement to police, and Emergency Substantial Risk Orders (ESRO) require court hearings. But many Republicans have been critical of the law and campaigned against it earlier this year.
Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears of Frederick County, who is a Marine veteran, tweeted in April that, “Marines know how to use guns and I won’t ever support a red flag law.”
Opposition to the law has made some police chiefs and sheriffs reluctant to use it, Gooditis said.
Its passage comes after a generation of de-institutionalization and under funding of mental health treatment, leading to a national mental health crisis. In July, five of Virginia’s eight state mental hospitals froze admissions due to overcrowding, under staffing and increasing patient-on-staff attacks. Police say the situation has forced officers to become de facto mental health counselors.
In its first year on the books, the law has been used roughly 170 times statewide, according to Virginia State Police statistics. It has been used once each by police and prosecutors in Winchester and Clarke and Frederick counties.
In Winchester and Clarke County, guns were taken from men who police said made suicidal threats verbally or in writing, but that was not renewed after 180 days. In Frederick County, a man got his guns back after his father and son, who’d accused him of pulling a pistol on the son in their home, failed to show up for the hearing. Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland noted police must make independent investigations before requesting judges or magistrates issue the risk orders.
“The ESRO is just another tool that law enforcement can use in order to help protect a victim who is at risk to themselves or others,” Millholland wrote in an email. “It is no one’s intention to permanently deprive someone of their 2nd Amendment right to legally possess a firearm, but when you are dealing with the safety of other people, it may be needed.”
Millholland, Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper, Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper and Berryville Police Chief Neal White all said politics doesn’t influence how the law is enforced.
“Having the ability to to obtain a substantial risk order is important in the protection of public safety,” Piper said in an email. “However, each incident has to be looked at individually to determine whether the totality of the circumstances warrants petitioning for a substantial risk order.”
Gooditis said she expects the law will be repealed or watered down next year when Republicans take control of the governorship and House of Delegates.
“I’m very concerned,” she said.
Gooditis acknowledged that it is difficult to assess the effectiveness of the law because it’s new and it’s hard to prove that someone’s life was saved because their guns were taken away.
“Statistics are very, very valuable, but only go so far,” she said. “Whether or not we are able to get statistics that show results, we have to try things that save lives. We have to try things that help people.”
