WINCHESTER — Winchester’s Hideaway Cafe has been awarded the U. S. Chamber of Commerce’s first LGBTQ-owned Business Achievement Award.
The award, part of the chamber’s Dream Big Awards, recognizes a LGBTQ-owned small business that represents the significant contributions made by LGBTQ-owned businesses.
Hideaway Cafe, located at 141 S. Loudoun St., was chosen after being viewed as “a central community gathering place for everyone regardless of disabilities, beliefs, or differences.”
“We were really excited to hear of the win, and to be the first recipient in this category is very special,” Hideaway Cafe owner Victoria Kidd said. “Staff watched live as the winners were announced and we just yelled with excitement when we were announced. The other two finalists are really respectable businesses with similar values, and we are just very humbled that the Chamber selected us.”
The Dream Big Awards program included nine different Business Achievement Awards to recognize the excellence of leading businesses in each of the following categories: community support and leadership, emerging, green/sustainable, minority-owned, LGBTQ-owned, veteran-owned, woman-owned, young entrepreneur, and small business of the year.
When Hideaway Cafe was named a finalist for the award, Kidd said she was humbled that the cafe’s reputation has carried it so far. She said she and the staff remain humble.
"The past two years have been very tough, and being able to present a compelling case for us winning this award, even while continuing to push through the continuing impacts of COVID, is very humbling," Kidd said. "We are really proud of how much good we do for the community. We are proud to employ really terrific people and to work cooperatively with so many organizers and nonprofits."
There were over 1,000 applications submitted from small businesses across the country. Award winners will be announced at the virtual Dream Big Awards program, which was part of the Big Week for Small Business event.
"We don't see winning this award as an end to or culmination of out work. We see it more as a validation to a point we have been making for years. We know that diversity in business is a positive thing, and we are really over-the-moon to be the first awardee in this category and to be bringing this honor back to Winchester," Kidd said. "We promise the community that we will keep pushing through and keep working hard to be worthy of this honor, and we are so appreciative of the support of our guests. They have got us through and allowed us to work on the programs and charitable endeavors that are the primary reason we were honored by the Chamber with this award."
