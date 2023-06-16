BERRYVILLE — The town plans to increase the frequency of contaminant testing as slightly high levels of haloacetic acids (HAAs) are affecting its water supply again.
HAAs are byproducts formed when chlorine used to disinfect drinking water reacts with natural organic matter in the water. People who drink water containing high levels of HAAs over many years may have an increased risk of developing cancer and/or liver, pancreas, brain, testicular and nervous system problems, according to health officials.
Local officials say, though, there is no immediate threat to generally healthy people, and residents and businesses don’t need to use an alternative water supply — such as bottled water — for drinking, bathing and other household purposes. Still, they encourage anyone with chronic health problems, or who may be especially concerned, to discuss the issue with a medical professional.
In the meantime, “we need to take prompt action,” said Deputy Town Manager Jean Petti, to get HAA levels in check so serious problems with the water supply don’t occur in the long run.
Consultations with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Office of Drinking Water and the development of a corrective plan of action are under way, according to Petti and Town Manager Keith Dalton.
As soon as the health department OKs it, an official notice explaining the current situation will be posted on the town’s website, berryvilleva.gov. It also will be mailed to water customers, Dalton said.
“To my knowledge,” Dalton told Berryville Town Council on Tuesday, “we’re doing everything the VDH wants us to do.”
The standard for HAAs in public water systems is no more than 0.060 mg/L.
In late January, the town notified customers that the average level of HAAs in Berryville’s water supply last year was 0.061 mg/L, based on tests done every three months. By March, the acid levels were back in compliance with state standards.
Tests showed the HAA level in Berryvile’s water was up slightly during the third quarter of the past calendar year, Petti said. Upon the end of the current quarter on June 30, the high quarter last year is expected to slightly elevate the running average for the past four quarters, she said.
Berryville’s water source is the Shenandoah River.
Overall, Petti said on Wednesday, “our (treated) water quality depends on the quality of our source water.”
During warmer months, HAA levels in the town’s water system naturally tend to go up a little, Dalton said, because amounts of organic compounds in the river increase. Those compounds react to chlorine put in the town’s water to disinfect it, he said.
Another factor, Dalton said, is large amounts of “aging water” in Berryville’s storage tanks.
Having lots of water in storage is good in case, for example, a drought reduces water levels in the river or a major fire occurs, he said. However, the longer that water sits idle, the more byproducts tend to develop in it, he added.
Town officials are working with VDH to determine exactly what must be done to reduce HAA levels.
Dalton said the health department wants the town to start testing its water more often.
“It looks like we’re going to be doing weekly testing,” said Petti, of water flowing both into and out of the treatment plant, as well as water in storage tanks.
Reducing how much chlorine is put in the water for disinfection purposes is not being considered, at least for now.
The current chlorine level is “the lowest we feel comfortable with,” Dalton said. “We don’t want to go any lower” to maintain the proper pH balance.
Officials indicated, though, they’ll do whatever VDH ultimately recommends.
“This is something we’re taking seriously,” Dalton said. “We want to get (HAA levels) down.”
Petti emphasized that Office of Water Quality staff were specifically asked whether water customers need to take precautions. Their reply, she said, was that customers “do not need to take any special precautions like finding an alternative source of drinking water.”
Yet “everyone is an individual” with different health statuses, she said. Therefore, anyone especially concerned about the water situation should talk to their healthcare provider, she added.
On a related issue, the town is asking people to conserve water until further notice.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a “drought watch advisory declaration” for 17 counties, including Clarke and Frederick.
National Weather Service measurements showed that as of Thursday, the region was almost 8.8 inches below normal in rainfall for the year. The U.S. Drought Monitor website showed that both counties are under moderate drought conditions.
Until the advisory is lifted, residents and businesses are asked to closely watch their water usage and limit nonessential use, such as for watering lawns and washing sidewalks or driveways.
Rain is in the forecast for today and much of next week.
