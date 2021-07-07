STEPHENS CITY — Plans to construct an amphitheater at the Bowman Library have been delayed for at least a year due to higher-than-anticipated costs.
In February, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors approved the county parks and recreation department spending $55,000 in proffer funds to build the amphitheater behind the library at 871 Tasker Road near Stephens City. The theater would be able accommodate 200 to 300 people and host outdoor concerts, drama workshops, community movie nights and private events.
With support from the supervisors and Bowman Library, which is part of the Handley Regional Library System, the project seemed to be moving forward. In March, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson said construction would likely start sometime this fall, with the amphitheater ready for use by spring 2022.
However, during a Parks and Recreation buildings and grounds committee meeting on Tuesday, Robertson revealed the low bid for the project was $136,000 — more than twice the original estimated cost.
Robertson and Planning Commission member Ron Madagan noted that construction prices have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the amphitheater is a desired amenity, completing the project isn’t an “emergency situation,” said Robertson, who suggested delaying it for a year in hopes that construction prices come down. The goal is to get a lower price without adjusting the scope of the amphitheater.
“What staff is recommending at this time is to reject the bid and then explore the amphitheater again next spring,” Robertson said. “To put it back out [to bid] in the spring and see what we get to see, you know. We’re hoping maybe the market will cool off, and we’ll be able to bring that price down a little bit. That’s our hope.”
He reassured the committee that Parks and Recreation staff remain committed to the project.
“Staff still wants to do the amphitheater, but we do want to just pause a second,” Robertson said. “It’s not a rush.”
Also at the meeting, parks Program Supervisor Andrew Keefauver informed the committee that Sherando High School wants to continue using the multipurpose room in the Sherando Community Center for classroom space during the upcoming school year. The parks department operates the center. During the most recent school year, the department allowed the school to use the center to accommodate social distancing needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Keefauver said the school division wants to continue using the space to offset crowding.
The center, which adjoins the high school building, includes a multipurpose room, fitness room and racquetball courts.
Keefauver suggested moving some of the equipment out of the weight room so the parks department can utilize the space for meetings, parties, yoga, fitness and other activities. He reassured the committee that allowing the school to use the multipurpose room next year would be a “temporary solution.” Parks and Rec does not intend to turn the space over to the school permanently, nor does it intend to get rid of its weight equipment. The committee generally expressed support for the idea as a temporary solution but did not vote on the matter.
Attending the meeting at Sherando Park were Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson, Superintendent of Operations Stacy Herbaugh, Program Supervisor Andrew Keefauver, Superintendent of Parks Cory Smith and Parks and Recreation Commission members Charles Sandy, Randy Carter, Ron Madagan and Gary Longerbeam.
