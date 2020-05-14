Winchester resident Sarah Walker, who works in corporate finance at Valley Health System, waves an American flag and takes pictures as she stands on top of a parking garage at Winchester Medical Center during a flyover by a C-17 Globemaster. The aircraft with the 167th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia National Guard, based in Martinsburg, West Virginia, flew past to honor frontline responders to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(1) comment
What a nice gesture. There is no way we can truly thank those that are risking their lives, taking care of us, and putting themselves and families at risk but this is certainly heart-warming. Thank you for all you do in taking care of your patients and for your dedication.
