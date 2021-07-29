CLEAR BROOK — Nearly three dozen youngsters took part in the 4-H and FFA Market Hog Show on Wednesday at the Frederick County Fair.
Hogs were judged on numerous factors, including weight. The goal of the competitors, ages 9-19, is to sell the animals at an auction at the fair later this week. Most of the hogs will be used for slaughter or breeding.
Seventeen-year-old Middletown resident Quinna Molden was one of the competitors. She said she has been raising animals to show at the fair since she was 9.
“For example, yesterday I won the goat show with one that was a county bred,” Quinna said. “And I’ve bred my own animals and have taken them to the state fair and have been successful, too.”
Quinna’s mother, Amy Molden, said that showing animals has helped her daughter grow as a person.
“For her, she started out a very shy child,” Molden said. “This program has made her come out of her bubble.”
Quinna’s sister, Eddyn, 15, also exhibited a hog on Wednesday.
The Molden family acknowledged that there are challenging aspects to raising livestock, such as a steer they had to put down with a UTI infection. Quinna said it’s hard to sell the animals, saying, “You get quite attached.” Still, she said she would recommend that more young people get involved with a 4-H or FFA program, as it is a rewarding experience that teaches valuable life skills.
Hunter Eversole, 15, and his cousin, Elisa Whitt, 16, named the hogs they raised after Flintstones characters. Hunter raised Fred and Barney, while Elisa raised Wilma and Betty. Elisa said Wilma didn’t place into the competition because she didn’t reach the minimum 210-pound weight. She said the process of raising animals teaches responsibility and that it is satisfying when hard work pays off.
Brothers Matthew and Josh Hartley of Middletown, ages 19 and 18, respectively, have shown animals for nearly six years. Matthew said the best part of the process is “knowing that you’ve raised a good, quality animal and really just having fun. It’s like we are all one big family down here.”
Josh said he enjoys “getting experience, having fun, hanging out with friends and doing the best we can in the show.”
Josh Hartley said it can be sad to part with the animals.
“My brother is showing a steer this year and he’s been the nicest one that we’ve had,” Josh said. “I’m really going to miss him when he’s gone.”
Tim Pugh, chairperson of the Market Hog Show, said the friendly competition and process of raising livestock teaches a strong work ethic. Although last year’s fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 4-H and FFA participants were still able to show their livestock in a scaled-down event. Pugh said he’s glad the kids are able to show their animals to a larger audience this year.
“It was great to be back,” Pugh said about the hog show. “The kids are really enjoying and excited about it. Hopefully everything goes smoothly with the fair.”
