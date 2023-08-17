BERRYVILLE — In the grand scheme of things, the Clarke County football team had a pretty decent year in 2022.
The Eagles entered the season with only six seniors and three returning starters on both offense and defense, battled injury woes much of the year, and still found a way to win seven games and earn the fourth seed in the Region 2B playoffs.
But Clarke County’s year ended with a 35-14 quarterfinal loss to Stuarts Draft, the second straight year the Cougars ended the Eagles’ season in the playoffs. Clarke County went 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the Bull Run District.
Now, the Eagles have 13 seniors on their 37-player roster and feature players with starting experience at just about every position. They’re frustrated by losing to Stuarts Draft two consecutive years, motivated to honor their late assistant football coach Brent Emmart, and they’re ready to take on anyone in their path. Clarke County wants a state title.
“I feel like the atmosphere is different because we’re experienced,” senior lineman Matthew Tapscott said. “We’ve got a lot of seniors, and we’ve got juniors who play like seniors. We’ll be the team to beat.”
Nothing will come easy for the Eagles, though. Clarke County’s four losses came to the four teams that made the 2022 Region 2B semifinals, including Bull Run District teams Central (the Class 2 runner-up), Strasburg (the Region 2B runner-up) and Luray. Region 2B as a whole will be more difficult with Riverheads — winners of the last seven Class 1 state titles — moving into the region. And though they’re in Region 2A, the Eagles’ second game of the year will come against King William, a perennial playoff team that won the Class 2 state championship in the fall of 2021.
“The Bull Run District is going to be loaded this year,” Clarke County coach Casey Childs said. “If you do not come to play on a certain Friday or you make mistakes, you’ll lose. And then in the region you have Stuarts Draft, which was young last year, and Riverheads, who I’ve seen on film, and they’re tremendous.
“But any given Friday, we’ll be able to compete and play and have a chance to win. We have to take care of ourselves, the ball, and we’ve got to stay healthy. We’re excited where we are and we’re excited to see what we can do.”
The Eagles will open the season with five non-district games and will not play a Bull Run District contest until Oct. 6 against Central. (East Rockingham has left the Bull Run and is now in Class 3.) Clarke County will open the season with its Hall of Fame game on Aug. 25 against Class 4 Rock Ridge and will also play Class 1 Buffalo Gap, Class 3 Warren County and Maryland Class 1A Catoctin.
A year ago, Clarke County did not have any returning starters on its offensive line and had just one returning tight end. Clarke County averaged 22.5 points per game — its fewest since 2011 — and ranked last among area schools with 251.5 yards per game (197.7 rushing). But with every starting offensive linemen back and an experienced backfield returning, the Eagles have the pieces in place to boost those totals this year.
The line features Tapscott (6-2, 240) and senior Patrick Whalen (5-9, 250) as the tackles; senior Second Team All-Region 2B selection Alofi Sake (6-1, 260) and junior Saia Tuivailala (6-1, 205) at guard; and senior Aaron Welsh (6-0, 215) at center. Junior Carson Chinn (5-11, 180) is a returning starter at one tight end spot and senior Michael Kenny (6-2, 260) is the short-side tight end in Clarke County’s unbalanced line.
“No matter what type of offense you run, it all starts with line play,” Childs said. “Knowing that we returned all those guys who played last year is pretty comforting. We scrimmaged Jefferson (W.Va.), and our offensive line did a tremendous job against those guys. We were driving the ball pretty consistently.”
Clarke County lost its two leading rushers in running back Kyler Darlington and quarterback Matthew Sipe, but it still returns four players who combined for 930 yards and 11 TDs on 165 carries for a 5.6 average last season.
Junior Tanner Sipe (28 carries, 169 yards, 6.0 average, one TD; 6 of 12 for 140 yards and one interception) took over for his injured cousin Matthew for the remainder of the season in the second half of the Eagles’ ninth game against Luray and will start at quarterback this year.
Darlington’s “four back” position will be occupied by senior Will Booker (58 carries, 256 yards, 4.4 average, five TDs; nine catches, 185 yards, 20.6 average, two TDs) and junior Wyatt Palmer (47 carries, 246 yards, 5.2 average). Senior Carson Rutherford (32 carries, 259 yards, 8.1 average, two TDs) returns at wing back and junior Wilson Taylor will take over at blocking back. Childs said senior Moses Day — like Booker, a basketball standout — is also in the mix to play in the backfield.
“I could not be any more pleased with how the guys in the backfield are doing,” Childs said. “They’re great kids and they’re tremendous athletes. They’re unselfish. They block for one another. That’s one of the biggest things that we’ve seen early.
“No matter if they’re getting the ball or not getting the ball, they’re carrying out fakes, they’re blocking, they’re doing all the little things. They’re all going to get touches. They understand that the touches are going to be disbursed between those guys, and when they get their number called, take advantage of it. If not, carry your fake out and block for the other guys. Our timing at Jefferson was really, really good with all the motions and how we do things.”
On defense, the Eagles will have nine players with starting experience back from their successful 2022 group. Clarke County led the area in points allowed per game (17.2 points) and yards allowed per game (243.2).
After primarily using a defense that featured a five-man front in the past, Clarke County will feature a 4-2-5 this year among its multiple looks.
“I think it suits our personnel,” Childs said. “We’re trying to get as much speed and athleticism on the field as possible. When we can do that, that allows us to be a little more versatile. We can come at different angles. We’re going to be moving guys constantly, sending guys from all over the place and trying not to sit in one particular defense or one particular front.”
The defensive line has all returning starters. Tapscott — a Second Team All-Region selection who made 79 tackles last year — and senior nose Logan McIntyre (20 tackles) will be at the tackle positions, with junior Wyatt Allder (5-11, 205) and other offensive linemen rotating in behind them. At the ends, Sake was a First Team All-Region selection last year who had 87 tackles and led the team with seven quarterback hurries and 4.5 sacks, and Tuivailala had 36 tackles and five QB hurries.
At linebacker, Clarke County will feature Chinn (128 tackles to rank second in the area), a Second Team All-Region selection, and senior Landon Roper (14 tackles), who will be starting for the first time.
The secondary has four returning starters. Sipe (18 tackles, three passes defensed) didn’t start but got plenty of experience at cornerback. First Team All-Region selection Booker (55 tackles, eight passes defensed) also will play a corner. Rutherford is back at free safety, and juniors Wilson Taylor (67 tackles, team-high 10 passes defensed) and Palmer (73 tackles) will be safety/linebacker hybrids.
“Wilson and Wyatt are incredibly versatile and incredibly aggressive,” Childs said. “They can make plays from all over the place. Being able to play multiple coverages on the back end and still be able to match up on the front is the whole key to what we’re trying to do.”
On special teams, Booker was the Eagles’ top kickoff returner last year (18.1-yard average on seven attempts). However, Clarke County lost one of the best kickers and punters in the state in Chris LeBlanc, who is now at Shenandoah University.
The Eagles have had exceptional kickers for years, and Childs believes he has another good one in senior Wesley Beiler, one of LeBlanc’s former soccer teammates. Beiler — who had the distance on a 47-yard field goal attempt that barely missed right against Jefferson — also will punt and is a candidate to play in the secondary.
“He’s got a tremendously strong leg, and he’s athletic,” Childs said. “We’re real pleased to have him, and hopefully, he’ll continue with the long line of tremendous kickers that we’ve had.”
