BERRYVILLE — Maybe someday the Clarke County football team will rebuild instead of reload, but first-year Eagles head coach Casey Childs has no intention of letting his program see that day come anytime soon.
“When you’re here with us, expectations are always high,” said Childs, whose main role was serving as Clarke’s defensive coordinator for the previous 13 seasons, each of which ended with a playoff berth. “Our kids know nothing but winning.”
That being said, the Eagles — who open their six-game regular season at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Madison County — will look a lot different than the team that went 8-3 last year and earned a share of the Bull Run District title with a 6-1 record.
Gone is 20-year head coach and the school’s all-time leader in wins, Chris Parker; the school’s all-time leader in passing yardage in Childs’ son Colby; and running back Peyton Rutherford, who is playing for James Madison and would have broken Clarke County’s career rushing yardage record last year if not for a leg injury that kept him out of the team’s last five games. Childs and Rutherford were two of the Eagles’ 11 seniors last season who combined for 13 All-Bull Run district selections.
Clarke County — which should start the season with approximately 30 players — no longer has anyone from the starting offensive single-wing backfield that helped produce 33.8 points and 352.9 yards per game. (Danny Lyman, who combined for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing and receiving, was also part of that backfield.)
But the Eagles feature plenty of experience among the offensive lineman and tight ends that make up their seven-man front, and Childs feels good about the athletes who will try and take advantage of their blocking and receiving skills.
Taking over for Colby Childs at quarterback is Matthew Sipe, who displayed strong athleticism for the Eagles basketball team this winter.
“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Childs said. “He’s got unbelievable feet. He’s showing a pretty good leadership quality too as a sophomore in the huddle. He’s got a really good arm.
“I love everything about him for us. I think he’s a great blend of ‘make you miss’ in our run game, and also our sprint-out game that we do often with passing. He’s tailor-made for a single-wing quarterback, and I’m really excited where he’s at right now.”
Childs noted that playing time at the wingback position is typically split between players, and this year that will be shared by juniors Deonte Trammel and Brandon Hindman. Those who should see time at the tailback position are junior Dain Booker, sophomore Kyler Darlington and senior Brandon Moyer. No one from that group had more than seven carries or 37 yards rushing last year.
“Our skill guys are young and inexperienced, but they’re athletic,” Childs said. “We’re excited by where those guys are and how far they’ve come along.
“One of the reasons why we’re going with a lot of committee stuff is because a lot of those guys are two-way guys. We’re trying to get those guys a little bit of a blow, because they’re going to be playing on offense and defense. We’ve got good depth there.”
Senior Sam Brumback started at guard for much of last year but will move over to blocking back this year.
Due to injuries, a lot of people saw extensive playing time and started at different times on Clarke County’s offensive line last year.
The guards will be senior All-District second team selection Luke Brumback (6 feet, 205 pounds) — Sam’s identical twin brother — and senior Neil Mitchell (5-11, 230). The tackle positions will feature juniors Clay Welsh (6-2, 295) and Jeremy Burns (6-3, 190). Clarke County has a couple of players in the mix at center in juniors Michael Perozich (5-11, 220), whose wrestling season just ended Monday in the state tournament, and TJ Lowery (5-10, 185).
The tight ends are two returning starters in 6-2, 250-pound senior Trey Trenary (10 catches, 159 yards, two touchdowns), who will play for Bridgewater College next year, and senior Wynn Morris (6-1, 220).
“We’re really excited with how strong our line is going to be,” Childs said. “We’re going to rely on our line big time this year, and of course are two tight ends, because we have two good ones.”
Those two tight ends are two of the main players in a Clarke County defense that still features some strong players from last year’s team, which gave up only 12.5 points and 209 yards per game.
Trenary was selected to the Class 2 All-State second team as a defensive end last year, when he recorded 51 tackles (13 solo, four for loss) and led Clarke County in sacks (3.5), hurries (14) and batted passes (two). The other end is junior Titus Hensler (18 tackles), who was wrestling until Monday.
He’ll be joined on the defensive line at nose tackle by junior Liam Whalen (5-8, 210 pounds, 12 tackles), who has been busy with the swimming team. Whalen, Welsh, Mitchell, Burns and junior Roger Tapscott (6-2, 245), who was also wrestling until Monday, will be part of a rotation at tackle.
“[Whalen] is an undersized kid, but he’s extremely strong and explosive,” Childs said. “I really like our front a lot.”
The linebacking corps features the area’s second-leading tackler last year in middle linebacker Sam Brumback (113 tackles), a second team All-District selection, Luke Brumback, who will be starting at linebacker for the first time, and Morris (38 tackles, four hurries).
In the secondary, Clarke County will have Hindman (21 tackles) at safety and Booker, Trammel (12 tackles) and Moyer among the cornerback contingent.
Clarke County lost an All-State kicker in Kellan Dalton and an All-District punter in Wade Anderson last year. Senior Brendan Haun will handle both of those duties this year. Trammel, who returned five kickoffs last year, will be the Eagles’ primary return player.
Because of the condensed season format, only the top four teams in Region 2B will qualify for the playoffs based on power points instead of the eight that would make it in a standard year. Basically, the playoff format will look a lot like it did when Clarke County started its 13-year playoff run. Until 2011, the Eagles played in a region in which only four teams made the playoffs.
The Eagles will play a schedule made up entirely of Bull Run District teams, though neither East Rockingham — which defeated Clarke County 41-7 in last year’s Region 2B quarterfinals — or Rappahannock County are on it after each decided not to play a Bull Run schedule this year. Clarke County will play four teams once and Madison County twice to fill out its schedule.
If Clarke County keeps its playoff streak going, the Eagles’ senior contingent, which makes up a quarter of the team, will undoubtedly have a major role. Childs said he can’t thank that group enough for the leadership that they’ve displayed during the upheaval caused by COVID-19.
“The seniors have really been helping the younger guys out in the weight room,” Childs said. “They couldn’t really get close to them due to COVID protocols, but they would demonstrate and do a lot of good stuff with them.
“We’re super excited all these kids get a chance to play. [For a long time], we didn’t know if we were going to be able to play [because of COVID-19].”
Those players can’t wait to hit the field.
“We’ve got a lot of returners, and we’ve got some strength this year, because guys have been hitting it hard in the weight room,” Sam Brumback said. “We’re all excited and ready to finally be playing.”
