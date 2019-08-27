BERRYVILLE — The 2018 Clarke County football team went into the year without graduated players who accounted for 15 of 22 starting positions — including all their offensive and defensive line starters —and without their nine leading tacklers.
Clarke County started 0-2 against two Class 4 schools, but the Eagles settled down to win seven of their last eight games and earn their 12th straight playoff berth.
With a more experienced roster this year, Clarke County (7-4 overall last year) has ample reason to feel good about what it can do this year.
"Throughout the practices we've had, our confidence level is pretty high," said senior running back Peyton Rutherford, a Region 2B second-team selection. "I think we're a really good team this year. We've all come together. We all get along really well.
"I'm confident in our team. I can count on my guys to have my back."
Rutherford can also count on the guys whose backs he'll be running behind as he looks to improve on yet another stellar season. Rutherford (6.9 yards per carry) led all Clarke County, Frederick County and Winchester schools with 1,661 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2018. He also added 15 catches for 251 yards and 2 TDs.
"Our offensive line this year, I think we're really smart," Rutherford said. "I'm confident in our line. I really like the way we're running as a team. We're just running smooth."
The blockers in Clarke County's single wing offense this year up front are senior center Wade Anderson (6-0, 225), junior right guard Neil Mitchell (5-10, 230), junior left guard Luke Brumback (6-0, 190), junior inside tackle Bryce Robertson (6-3, 225) and senior outside tackle Rhett Lawson (5-10, 200). Lawson and Anderson are returning starters and Robertson saw significant action as well.
Those who will play at the strong-side tight end position are junior Trey Trenary (6-2, 215) and 6-2, 180-pound senior Jacob Weddle (back after a one-year absence) and junior Wynn Morris (6-0, 185) will start at tight end on the opposite side.
"[The offensive line and tight ends] have grown a lot," Clarke County coach Chris Parker said. "It's head and shoulders compared to last year. They've had a year of experience, a year in the weight room. They needed some time to adjust to the speed of the varsity game last year, and now we're a lot more experienced."
Of course, Rutherford (6-0, 210) doesn't always need blockers in front of him to pick up yards because he's got the strength to knock defenders over and the speed to elude them, and this year he's faster and stronger than ever.
Rutherford became the seventh all-time member of Clarke County's Platinum Eagle club (1,500 pounds in lifts) this summer. Rutherford's top squat is 450 pounds, his bench press is 300, his dead lift is 500 and his hang clean is 275 for a total of 1,525 pounds. Rutherford's squat went up almost 100 pounds from last year because he was focused on developing stronger legs to run a faster 40-yard dash.
Rutherford — who went to camps at Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, James Madison and Richmond this summer — recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.53 seconds.
In addition to Rutherford, Clarke County also returns senior quarterback Colby Childs to its backfield. Childs was a Bull Run second-team all-purpose selection last year after completing 75 of 120 passes for 1,016 yards, 12 TDs, and one interception.
"I thought he did a really good job last year and made great decisions," said Parker of the 5-11, 185-pound Childs. "He threw in the summer and got stronger. I'm excited for him. I think he's going to have a good senior year."
Senior Cody Sowers (5-10, 180) — the Winchester-area leading tackler with 131 last year — takes over as the starting blocking back this year. Clarke County loses the electric Kyle Baylor as its wing back. Seniors Danny Lyman and Jack Taylor (eight catches for 107 yards) will be the main players at that position this year.
Lyman showed his athleticism last season. He caught eight passes for 158 yards (18.9 average) and 3 TDs and carried the ball 15 times for 70 yards (4.7 average) in addition to leading the team with four interceptions.
"It's hard to be going to wing back after Kyle played so well last year, but I'm pretty excited about it," Lyman said. "I think I can help out the team, passing, running or blocking."
"They're good athletes, they're smart, and they're very coachable," said Parker of his wingback options.
Baylor was also one of Clarke County's best defenders last year as a cornerback, but the Eagles return the rest of their secondary starters and Weddle, a starter at cornerback as a sophomore. Lyman (41 tackles, four interceptions) earned second-team all-district honors last year and will play cornerback and Taylor (58 tackles, one interception) will play safety.
Clarke County features a strong linebacking corps led by returning starters Sowers and Sam Brumback (101 tackles). Sowers was selected to the Region 4C first team and Brumback was an all-district second-team selection in 2018. Sophomore Liam Whalen is also projected to start at linebacker.
The Eagles defensive line is anchored by senior nose tackle Grayson Aylestock (6-3, 265), who recorded 63 tackles en route to earning second-team all-region honors last year. Other defensive tackles are Robertson (37 tackles) and sophomore Clay Welsh. The ends will include Trenary (21 tackles) and senior Izaac Jackson.
All-region pick and defensive end Malachi Walker (95 tackles, four sacks) did not return to the team this year, but Clarke County feels the 6-2, 180-pound Jackson is someone who can create havoc on the right edge.
"He's tall and lanky, and he's got good speed," Parker said. "We'll see what happens [when we play other teams], but he's doing a great job."
Clarke County also figures to be strong on special teams as well. Senior Kellan Dalton — who earned a four-star rating at the national Kohl's Kicking and Punting camp this summer — will start for the first time this year after the graduation of Nick Bahamonde, who is now kicking for Ithaca. Anderson will handle punting duties. Baylor was a star return specialist last year, but the Eagles can turn to players like Lyman (11 kickoff returns for 225 yards, a 20.5 average).
Clarke County's schedule will look a lot different this year because of altered Bull Run District membership. The Eagles played only four Bull Run games last year (posting a 3-1 mark) and this year they'll be playing seven while facing only two of the same Bull Run teams they saw last fall.
Gone are Central — which went undefeated in Bull Run District play the last two years — and George Mason. The holdovers are Strasburg (which also went 7-4 and lost in the first round of the Region 2B playoffs) and Madison County. Rappahannock County is a holdover Bull Run member, but the Panthers are playing a Bull Run District schedule for the first time in a long time. Bull Run additions (some of which were in the district long ago) are East Rockingham, Luray, Page County, and Stonewall Jackson.
"We get to beat some new teams," Lyman said.
Clarke County knows the Bull Run district schedule won't be easy, though. Central may be gone, but East Rockingham (Class 2 state semifinalists) and Luray (Region 2B semifinalists) are both coming off impressive 2018 seasons.
"It's a good district," Parker said. "I'm ready to compete with them. I know the kids are. We'll see how we stack up. Some of those teams are good programs."
