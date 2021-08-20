BERRYVILLE — Though the Clarke County football team was grateful to be on the field for the spring 2021 season, the Eagles dealt with more frustration than most teams.
Clarke County lost two games of its six-game regular season due to a COVID-19 shutdown. And despite a 3-1 record in which the Eagles outscored their opponents 206-42, Clarke County did not participate in a playoff game for the first time since 2006.
Given all that, Clarke County’s 32-player roster won’t be taking its fall 2021 season with its normal 10-game regular-season schedule for granted.
“They want to play,” said Clarke County second-year head coach Casey Childs in a phone interview on Aug. 15. “The kids are excited and they’re hungry, and I know the coaching staff is, too.
“We challenged them in regards to being mentally and physically tough against Jefferson [for our scrimmage], who’s in West Virginia and is obviously a much bigger school than we are, and we did more than hold our own, for sure. They answered the bell. We checked the box on being tough mentally and physically. I’m looking to a fun year, and a great year.”
The Eagles open their season at 7 p.m. on Friday at Warren County.
Clarke County’s single-wing attack has four players back on its 32-man roster who rushed for between 164 and 231 yards in those four games, and combined for 15 rushing touchdowns. The Eagles (six returning starters on offense) gained all but 42 of their 1,400 yards last season on the ground.
Junior quarterback Matthew Sipe (5-feet-11, 180 pounds) is back to lead the offense after carrying the ball 21 times for 196 yards (9.3 average) and rushing for five TDs. He also completed 3 of 11 passes for 58 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.
“We’re going to look him to be a leader for us,” Childs said. “He got all those reps in the spring, which was great. He’s dynamic with his feet, and now we’re hopefully going to be able to expand the passing game a little bit. He knows what’s going on now, so there’s not as much teaching as we had in the spring.”
Clarke County will rotate players in the backfield. At tailback, the Eagles feature junior Kyler Darlington (6-0, 180, 23 carries, 184 yards, 8.0 average, four TDs). At wingback, Clarke County will play senior Brandon Hindman (5-10, 200, 17, 164, 9.6, 2) and senior Cordell Broy (6-2, 185). Senior Dain Booker (5-10, 170, 31, 231, 7.5, 4) will also factor in as a running back.
“A lot of our guys play both ways,” said Childs asked about the team’s backfield depth. “Kyler Darlington is also going to be a starting linebacker for us. He’s going to get a lot of touches for sure, but being able to give a guy a rest here and there is big. Same thing with Brandon Hindman at wing back. He does a great job doing the things that he does. He runs those inside counters for us. He does a good job blocking. He also starts at linebacker, so we just try to give guys a rest as much as possible.”
Broy is playing football at Clarke County for the first time.
“He may be one of the best athletes in the entire area,” Childs said. “He runs, jumps. He’s got unbelievable movement in open space. He can also run behind his pads. He’s a game-changer, and we’re going to try and get the ball in his hands. We really expect a lot of big things from him this year on offense and defense in the passing game and in the run game.”
Senior Liam Whalen (5-9, 215) will take over the starting blocking back position.
“He’s ideal for it,” said Childs of the rugby star who over the last year took part in the development academy Old Glory DC, a professional team in Major League Rugby. “He’s a little hammer. He gets in there, and he’s strong, he’s explosive. He moves very well. So when we get him out pulling on the edges, he can move and do great things. He packs a punch when he hits you. And he’s also a shorter kid, so automatically he plays with a little better pad level.
“We’re excited about where he’s at. He had a good scrimmage on offense [against Jefferson], moving guys, and trapping guys and being out in space.”
Clarke County’s offensive line features senior returning starting tackles Clay Welsh (6-3, 305), a Second Team All-Bull Run District selection, and Jeremy Burns (6-3, 200), seniors and guards Roger Tapscott (6-4, 245) and Gage Shiley (5-10. 195), and returning senior starter center Michael Perozich. The Eagles will have two new starting tight ends in senior Titus Hensler (5-11, 200) and junior Kyler McKenzie (6-3, 170).
Even if some of the aforementioned people on the line and at tight end haven’t started before, they’ve received significant playing time over the previous two years.
“Jeremy moves extremely well,” Childs said. “He’s a very athletic offensive lineman. He’s our big pulling tackle. He does a great job. Clay, him and Roger side by side inside tackle and guard, they just relocate people, because they’re big and strong, and they move well.
“Michael has been beyond a pleasant surprise from last spring. He had never played center, so we converted him over. He snaps the ball great and he gets on linebackers. So we’re really, really happy with where we are up front.”
Clarke County’s defense lost its top four tacklers from last year but returns five defensive starters, including two returning All-District tackles up front in its 50 defense in Tapscott (the team’s top returning tackler with 19) and Whalen (18). Whalen is the nose tackle.
The rest of the Eagles’ line features tackle Welsh (11 tackles) and ends Hensler (12 tackles, team-high three sacks) and Shiley (13 tackles).
Clarke County’s linebacker corps features Hindman, Darlington and Perozich, who will play inside linebacker. Childs said freshman Carson Chinn (6-0, 170) should also make a big impact.
Hindman (nine tackles) started in the secondary as a safety for the Eagles last year, and he’ll be counted on to lead a linebacker group that will be made up entirely of first-year starters.
“He’s going to be making all the strength calls and a lot of the automatic checks that we have to do,” Childs said. “He’s got a big job on his hands this year, for sure.
“We’re solid on the defensive line because we have most of those guys back. Our linebackers are learning on the fly, but I think they’ll get better and better as they go.”
The secondary starters are Broy at safety. The Booker brothers will play the cornerback positions. Dain had 13 tackles last season. His sophomore brother Will moves into a starting role this year. Senior Brandon Proffitt will also factor in on nickel packages.
“Will is a really good athlete,” Childs said. “He had an excellent scrimmage [against Jefferson]. I love our secondary. I think our secondary’s very athletic.”
Clarke County’s special teams should be a weapon. The Eagles have a Second Team All-District punt returner in Hindman (25.4-yard average on five returns, including a 38-yard return for a TD against Stonewall Jackson, which is now Mountain View) and Childs plans on using Broy in the return game.
Clarke County’s excellence in the kicking game is expected to continue as well. Childs said junior Chris LeBlanc is capable of making 50-yard field goals. LeBlanc will also handle punting duties.
“He’s got an extremely powerful leg,” Childs said. “We’ve been blessed with kickers, and he’s next in line. We’re really confident in that part of our game.”
Overall, it’s a confident team.
“The first goal is to make the playoffs,” Tapscott said. “Then everybody’s goal is to hopefully make states and win states.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.