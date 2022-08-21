After missing the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, one of which was an 0-10 campaign, the Handley football program has turned the futility around.
The Judges have made the postseason three consecutive years, twice earning the Class 4 Northwestern District’s No. 2 seed during full seasons in 2019 and last fall.
But the one thing that has been missing is a playoff win. The Judges have played tough in two of the three postseason games, falling 13-9 to Loudoun Valley in 2019 and 21-6 against Loudoun County last fall. They also lost 56-0 to eventual state finalist Tuscarora in the COVID-19 shortened spring of 2021.
How important would it be to get over the playoff hump for Handley, which hasn’t won a postseason game since 2010?
“It’s huge for the program,” said coach Dan Jones, who team finished 9-2 last fall. “We’ve gotten the program to where each year we’ve made a step as far as wins. We’ve gotten into the playoffs, but until we can make that next step it kind of hurts a little bit because it’s just a stalemate. We’ve got to make that next step and get the program to the next level. That’s not only making the playoff, but being successful in the playoffs.
“In two of the three years, we’ve had a chance,” Jones added. “We wanted to make it and we wanted to be competitive. One year wasn’t pretty at all, but for two years we actually had that opportunity to get that win. That’s the inexperience from being in the playoffs and knowing what it takes to win that cost us. Hopefully now with those two battles where we were close and right there, we can find that next gear and next level to put us over the top.”
“It’s happened three years that we’ve been knocked off in that first round,” senior Rodd’ney Davenport said. “”Getting through that first round would be amazing.”
While Handley lost one of the best players in school history in Stephen Daley (now at Kent State) and several more key contributors, Jones believes the Judges have the talent to to make another postseason push this fall.
Jones, who calls all of the plays, will be running the double-slot offense for the second consecutive season. It was an offense that piled up an area-best 403 points last fall.
“It’s the same offense, but we’ve been able to put a few wrinkles and do different things because me as a coach has learned it better and the players understand what we’re trying to do,” Jones said.
One of those players is quarterback Davion Butler (Sr., 5-10, 165), who completed 57 of 103 passes for 1,207 yards and 13 TDs with just four interceptions last season.
Jones has been impressed with Butler in both practice and in the Judges’ season-opening scrimmage.
“We threw the ball a lot better than I thought we would,” Jones said of the scrimmage against Eastern View. “Davion has really stepped up this year throwing the ball which will help us because you have to respect the pass. That will help our running game. … If we can force you to take a guy out of the box, that will help us.”
Butler noticeably has more zip on his passes and he’s making the right reads.
“His decision-making has gotten better and his arm strength has helped him because when he makes a decision he can put it where he wants to,” Jones said. “He’s hit some windows in practice where I’ve actually turned around and said, ‘Wow.’ He would not have done that last year. And, he can stretch the field now because of his arm strength.”
Butler’s primary targets will be players who are relative newcomers. Track standout Hassan Akanbi (So., 5-9, 155) is the Judges leading returning receiver with eight catches, while Christian Metzger (5-10, 155, Jr.) had one catch. Jones said that tight end Breylon Miller (So., 6-4, 230) could provide some matchup problems for opponents.
Emerson Fusco (Sr., 6-0, 190) returns as a slot running back after a standout season. Fusco, also a basketball standout, was fifth in the area with 657 yards rushing on 79 carries with seven TDs. He has the speed and power to pop big runs.
Emmanuel (Manno) Lusca (Jr., 5-11, 169) and Aaron Lee (Sr., 5-5, 130) both missed time with injuries last season and will contribute in the slot. Lee averaged eight yards per carry in limited action.
Reilynd Worrell (Sr., 6-0, 200) and Josiah Johnson (Fr., 5-10, 170) will play the role of the power back.
“Manno and Aaron Lee were hurt last year. It will be huge to have them back at the slot back,” Jones said. “Emerson, obviously, there are huge expectations for him.”
The Judges have some beef up front doing the blocking. Xavier Lee (So., 6-0, 240) starts at center and is flanked by guards Silas Young (Sr., 6-3, 305) and Victor Saravia-Arteaga (Sr., 6-2, 250). Jaishaun Offut (So., 6-3, 290) and Emerson Membreno (Sr., 6-2, 300) are tackles with Logan Vollmers (Jr., 6-2, 260) and Marvin Rivera (Jr., 5-9, 230) battling for playing time.
“Silas has been our leader with Emerson and Victor being big points on that,” Jones said of the line.
Defensively the Judges have a lot of new faces, but they have a key returnee in the middle. Nose guard Davenport (Sr., 6-0, 285) racked up 84 tackles, with seven sacks, 18 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles, as he earned First Team All-Region 4C honors.
“Rodd’ney will be our focal point on defense,” Jones said. “He will set the tone for us. If he can do his job, it will give our linebackers some time and space to learn.”
Flanking Davenport are brothers Jaiquan Offut (Fr., 6-2, 265) and Jaishaun Offut. Julius Darling (Sr., 5-10, 185) and Worrell will handle the Will and Buck linebacker/defensive end positions.
In the middle, the Judges have four players vying for the two starting linebacking spots — Brian Trammell (Sr., 5-8, 185), Ryan Whitmore (Sr., 6-1, 200), Johnson and Josh Cavallaro (Jr., 6-1, 185).
“I wasn’t sure at all who we were going to have at linebacker and now we have four kids who we feel confident in to play there,” Jones said. “Whichever two of those kids win out that job will be a big surprise for us.”
Jones has a strong secondary with Lusca and Lee at corners and Fusco and Metzger at safeties. Akanbi could see time at cornerback and Kenyon Anderson (So., 5-10, 165) plays multiple positions.
In a change of coaching duties, Scott Nole takes over as defensive coordinator this season with with his predecessor Jim Gaynor still helping out.
Bryce Pollak (Sr., 6-4, 190) returns at kicker. Pollak made 2 of 3 field goals and 47 of 57 extra points last season. Fusco returns at punter and returns kicks, while Lucas Mammano (Sr., 6-1, 185) will be the long snapper.
The Judges open the season Saturday against Gainesville, a second-year high school that will be playing its first-ever game. Handley plays all four of its non-district foes prior to opening up Northwestern action at home on Sept. 24 against Fauquier.
Jones expects the battle among district teams to make the playoffs to be fierce. He singled out each program of the other six schools for their strengths, but pointed out one to be the team to beat.
“I think Kettle Run is probably by far the favorite just because of what they did last year (6-0 in the district) and what they have coming back,” Jones said. “Hopefully we can find a home there and give them a great game and hopefully pull it out. If we can’t, hopefully we can stay in second or third place in the district.”
Jones said the big key for earning another postseason berth is controlling the football.
“We have to run the ball successfully,” he said. “If we can run the ball successfully, it will open up a lot of things for us. It will keep our defense off the field. They are going to be good and do a lot of things for us, but we can’t force them to carry us. We have to move the ball to keep them fresh when they come out there. If we can run the ball, we will be very successful this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.