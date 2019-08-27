WINCHESTER — After going through some lean years, the Handley football team experienced some of the highest highest highs and lowest lows last season.
The Judges opened with four straight wins, many in dramatic fashion. They also suffered four straight losses to end the year.
Both streaks, maybe even more the final stretch is serving as a motivator as the Judges look to become a power again in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
“Last year, that was a real heartbreaker,” senior defensive back/running back Miles Ashe said. “In the past few years at Handley we haven't had too many wins. Last year, that was the first real time we felt what winning was. We've become addicted to it. That last stretch serves as a motivator for this year.
“That is the motivation, the way we finished the season,” senior linebacker/running back Quinton Newman agreed. “We didn't really like that, so we try to learn from our mistakes and past and capitalize what we have done last year.”
Second-year head coach Dan Jones said his team did learn a hard lesson.
“Last year our biggest thing is that we wanted to start off and learn how to compete or to win,” Jones said. “We learned how to win, but we didn't finish strong. I don't want want to say we got complacent. We hit the tough part of our schedule. We had close games and we competed. We haven't learned how to win against some good teams.”
The Judges did play some good teams tough. Falling by one score to playoff qualifiers Millbrook and Kettle Run.
“We've learned how to compete and how to win,” Jones said. “Now we have got to learn how to consistently compete and beat better teams.”
The Judges certainly have taken a different turn on offense this season, one that started after practice began.
Running back Malachi Imoh, who gained 885 yards rushing last season, will move to the quarterback spot. The senior has some experience taking snaps, having done so in the Judges' Wildcat formation. Imoh completed 5 of 7 passes last season.
“We made a move,” said Jones with a chuckle. “We're just trying to get our athletes the ball as much as possible.”
Jones said Imoh, the Class 4 runner-up in the 100 and 200 meters, is picking things up quickly.
“He's a smart kid,” Jones said. “The thing about Malachi like I've said is that we can put him anywhere and he will pick it up. He's one of these kids that I can tell him something one time and he will remember what we talked about. It's a lot to make the move to quarterback this late in the summer, but he's done a great job.
“In our first scrimmage [against Loudoun County], we threw more than we probably will in the regular season, but that's where he lacks the most. We know he can run and our running backs can run. We've just got to find a way to incorporate all our speed and get our receivers the ball somehow.”
Jones says that Imoh (5-foot-7, 170 pounds) can burn opponents with the pass.
“He throws the ball well,” Jones said. “Moving late, he's not as sharp as we'd like him to be at this point, but he's quickly getting there. If you want to put eight in the box, he can hurt you with the pass. I'm hoping that his ability to throw will open up more lanes for him.”
Jones certainly expects the playbook to expand as the season progresses.
“I don't have to change it, but I want to change it,” he said of the playbook. “Yeah, we'll change it because we based it on different things with other quarterbacks being there. We're going to be a more running back, receiver, quick screen kind of offense. Now we can incorporate the quarterback and you have to defend 11 guys because now we have a mobile quarterback who can be very dangerous.”
Imoh's move to quarterback opens up the running back position. Seniors Noah Hendrickson (5-8, 180), Ashe (5-9, 180) and Newman (6-0, 240) will get some carries.
Hendrickson, who carried the ball four times for eight yards last season, is looking to get the bulk of the carries.
“I challenged him,” Jones said. “I told him, 'Look, this is your chance. You've worked hard for years. You're a senior. This is your time to shine, but you have to do everything right. You can't just be a running back. You have to be able to block and know what you're doing.'
“He runs well. He sees holes and he's got great vision. I think he will step up the challenge.”
The backs will run behind a more experienced and beefier line this season. Kobe Wolfinbarger (Jr., 6-0, 270), Solomon Johnson (Jr., 6-0, 300), Thomas Pearson (So., 5-11, 270), Joey Ashby (Sr., 5-7, 200), Luke Foltz (Sr., 6-1, 250) and Tommy Ashby (Sr., 5-7, 220) will be seeing action up front.
Johnson has been one of the surprises thus far.
“He played in eighth and ninth grade and took last year off,” Jones said. “We are fortunate to have him back. He's 300 pounds and we're a little bit bigger on the line than we have been. … We're probably 40 pounds heavier across the board than we were last year.”
While the Judges lost their primary threat on offense in Kevin Curry (60 catches, 1,031 yards,13 TDs), Jones thinks the Judges have plenty of receiving threats.
Junior Jayden Vardaro (6-2, 195) had scouts buzzing at college camps over the summer. “He's special,” Jones said. “He wants to be good and he works hard. He's going to be a great addition to offense and defense and wherever he plays for us.”
Jones also likes what he's seeing from senior Mason Smith (5-8, 160). “He catches everything you throw to him and he runs great routes,” Jones said. “He's that kid kid we can trust when we need third-down conversions.”
Sophomore Stephen Daley (6-2, 220) also presents a big target at tight end. Junior Dayvon Newman (5-9, 195) will see time at receiver and Caleb Metzger (Jr., 5-10, 180) will back up Imoh at quarterback.
Adam Pollak (Jr., 6-1, 175) returns as placekicker and Imoh will punt for the second consecutive season.
The Judges will present a tough challenge for opponents with their defense.
Tommy Ashby, Joey Ashby, Foltz and Wolfinbarger will start up front.
The Judges return three of their top tacklers at linebacker in Quinton Newman, Daley and Leland Walkling (Jr., 5-9, 180).
As a freshman, Daley (72 tackles) was a devastating pass rusher, racking up 15 sacks. Newman and Walkling, who started the season as a reserve, had 82 and 63 tackles, respectively.
Vardaro returns at strong safety and is part of a solid group that features Ashe, Tycuan McMillan (Sr., 508, 170), Josiah Duffy (Sr., 5-10, 165), Dayvon Newman and Journey Cannon (Sr., 5-8, 140). Cannon had three interceptions last season.
McMillan has been another surprise at cornerback and he also could see time at receiver.
“Tycuan came out for the first time as a senior,” Jones said. “He's realistically fighting to play both ways. … He's been a great addition to our team. He's another kid that's quick and shifty and he just goes. He has a motor.”
Jones says the defense can help the Judges offense early in the season.
“I'm hoping that our defense, with all of that experience back, will give us time to grow as an offense,” he said.
Jones believes that the team's experience will be a key for success.
“We have a good group of seniors who are motivated,” he said. “They are leading by example. They are leading vocally this year. They are holding each other accountable which is something we've been lacking for a couple of years and it's nice. They don't mind getting on each other. They don't mind pushing each other to the limits.
“We have to use all of this motivation in the right way,” he added. “It's one thing to be motivated but we cant be too excited or over-motivated that we try do things that we're not supposed to. If we all work together, become a team and trust 11 people on the field to do the job, we will be successful. If we try to be individuals, do somebody else's job and not do ours, we will get ourselves in trouble. We have to trust our teammates.”
Jones knows competing in the Northwestern District will be a battle. All five of the Judges' losses came in district action last season. Class 3 semifinalist Culpeper County has moved up a classification and joins the league this fall.
“Our district, we've always had two or three really tough opponents and we've got two or three that on a given year could surprise people,” he said. “Now we are eight deep. We all have great coaching staffs and great players. It's going to be a fun season. I really do think on a given night anyone could win.”
And he said his motivated players are confident that they can compete and finish off opponents.
“This year I think we have a lot more weapons that we are able to trust and get the ball in their hands,” he said. “Defensively, if 11 guys fly to the ball we're going to successful because I don't think we are weak in any one spot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.