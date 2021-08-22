WINCHESTER — Call this a mystery kind of season for the Handley football team.
The Judges placed second in the Class 4 Northwestern District in the spring, but did not face any of their closest rivals — James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando — because Frederick County schools opted out of Virginia High School League play.
But that’s just the start of it.
The Judges open this season without their leading rusher, top two receivers and passer from the spring. On defense, four of their top six tacklers have graduated and the secondary has been decimated.
“My concern is that we are a little bit inexperienced,” Handley coach Dan Jones said following a practice last week. “We have some guys who are playing great, but we lost a lot of experience, especially on defense. These younger kids are very aggressive and get after it and go after the ball.”
The mystery extends to the Handley offense, which Jones has switched to take advantage of his talent. The Judges will use a double-slot, hoping to take advantage of several skill players who can run and catch the ball.
Standout Stephen Daley (Sr., 6-2, 250) will feature an expanded role this season, lining up in the backfield, instead of at wing. Daley averaged 10.7 yards in his 27 carries last season and has 10.81 sprinter’s speed in the 100-meter dash if he gets loose. Izayah Arnoux (Sr., 5-10, 185) and Reilynd Worrell (Jr., 6-0, 190) will spell Daley.
One new Handley player has plenty of experience running in a misdirection offense. Transfer Deonte Trammel (Sr., 5-9, 160) averaged 12.6 yards per carry in Clarke County’s single-wing attack. He’s also a dangerous receiver.
“His experience running single wing at Clarke County has been a great example,” Jones said. “When we do all of our (backfield motion), he gets it. He looks smooth when he runs it and everybody else can see as we try to explain it if they watch him.
“It’s kind of been a blessing with him. He understands. He’s a senior. He’s a great leader. It’s been a nice addition to our team.”
Jones likes all of his playmakers in the slots. Emerson Fusco (Jr., 6-0, 190) saw time at running back last season. Lucas Mammano (Jr., 5-11, 185) and Aaron Lee (Jr., 5-5, 130) also will see action.
“All four of those wings, I have no problem handing them the ball or throwing them the ball,” Jones said.
Doing that job will be Davion Butler (Jr., 5-9, 165) at quarterback. Fusco and Josh Stickles (Sr., 5-8, 220) also could take snaps.
Jacob Duffy (Sr., 6-1, 170) and Julius Darling (Jr., 5-10, 185) headline a receiver corps, where Taye Perry (Jr., 5-10, 205) and Paco Perez (Sr., 5-10, 185) will see action, especially in tight formations.
The Judges boast some beef up front. Noah Johnson (Sr., 5-11, 290) and Ian Miller (Sr., 6-5, 260) are at the tackle spots. Tommy Pearson (Sr., 6-1, 305) is at center and will be flanked by guards Silas Young (Jr., 6-3, 305) and Alex Barth (Sr., 6-0, 205). Victor Saravia-Arteaga (Jr. 6-2, 240), Emerson Membreno (Jr., 6-2, 250) and Marvin Rivera (So., 5-9, 230) are among several others battling for time.
Bryce Pollak (Jr., 6-3, 175) will handle placekicking duties, while Fusco will punt.
Jones said his offense looked good in a season-opening scrimmage, but was concerned with how it performed in practice this past week.
Jones says his biggest worry with the new offense is calling the plays.
“Offensively, it’s me I’m concerned about,” he said. “It’s getting all of these kids the ball in the right position because they all can help us and they all have a little bit different skill set.
“When we do need to throw it and when I want to throw it, it’s more off of play-action stuff which will give Davion a little time to grow at that position. He’s been the JV quarterback and done a great job for us and he’s stepped up as a great leader. We want to put him in the best situation.”
Defensively, the Judges know they have the area’s most devastating pass rusher and intimidating player in Daley. The senior has already broken the school’s sack record and averages 1.4 per game. He tied for team lead with 48 tackles last season.
But it’s not all Daley up front. Rodd’ney Davenport (Jr., 6-0, 285), a standout wrestler, is excellent at plugging the run and had 26 tackles and two sacks in the spring. Nasir Nix (Sr., 6-3, 260) is also an experienced starter.
Jones said the Judges were surprised with the play of some other linemen in the first scrimmage and they are battling for the other starting spot. Perez, Markus Reaves (Sr., 5-7, 235), Destin Smith So., 5-9, 290) and Young are in contention.
The Judges will have an all new linebacking corps. Barth and Arnoux, backed up by Stickles and Brian Trammel (Jr., 5-8, 165) have the inside slots. Darling and Worrell will play the Judges’ outside backer spot.
Deonte Trammel, Mammano, Christian Metzger (So., 5-10, 145), Fusco and Lee will lead the secondary with Hassan Akanbi (Fr., 5-8, 155) also in the mix.
Jones said the key for the Judges is to mature on defense and they will rely on the experience on the defensive line.
“With the three up front and whoever the fourth one is, I feel confident that they will be able to keep people off of our backers so they will have a little time to grow and learn the position,” Jones said.
Jones believes there will be a lot of learning involved, especially when it comes back to the district.
“It’s a huge mystery,” he said of the district competition. “The Fauquier schools, we kind of know what they have coming back, but even then you never know what they’re going to do because you don’t hear anything being that far away. It’s a mystery in that sense because you just never know until you can get there or see them on film.
“You have a new coach [Jake Smith] at Sherando. James Wood and Millbrook, we didn’t see them. A year makes it nervous in a sense of not having an idea. But the positive is we play them a little later in the season so we will hopefully have some time to see what they are doing, who they have and will be able to adjust when we get to play them.”
Jones said a huge emphasis will be placed on the Judges’ four non-conference games, beginning with the season opener at Rock Ridge on Friday. Handley also faces Harrisonburg, Spotswood and Skyline before opening district play at Fauquier on Sept. 24.
“We have to build experience in our non-district games,” he said. “We have to gain confidence in what we’re doing and get our defense gelled together. Offensively, we have to get the new offense down. If we have it down going into district (play), we could be a tough team to stop.”
The Judges are looking for their third consecutive regional playoff berth. They have fallen in the previous two, including a 56-0 loss to Tuscarora in the spring.
Jones said that loss was eye-opening.
“We had a good year,” he said of the spring season. “It wasn’t a great year, going 3-3. But when we faced Tuscarora, we saw where we have to be. If you want to be competitive and move on into the playoffs, this is how good we have to be. They set the standard and Broad Run is not far off from them by any means. We finally got to see that in person and see what it really takes to be a quality program. That’s where we need to get.”
