WINCHESTER — With three returning starters on offense, two on defense and a new head coach, the James Wood football team is clearly in a transition phase.
If the Colonels hope to do better than their 2-8 mark last year, an inexperienced roster will have to absorb as much as they can from their studies off the field and their moments on the field, and execute what they’ve learned.
After serving as James Wood’s offensive line coach for the last four years, Todd Wilson is taking over at head coach for Ryan Morgan. James Wood chose not to renew the contract of Morgan, who complied a 23-30 mark over six seasons.
“We need to mature quickly in some positions,” Wilson said. “We’re playing a lot of sophomores, a lot of juniors and seniors that are looking to crack a starting role or maybe haven’t played football before.
“We need to mature quickly as far as game speed. Practice speed is one thing. But under the lights on Friday night, playing your position, it’s a little different.”
James Wood’s defense ranked last in the area in 2022 in points allowed (34.5 per game) and yards (358.7).
Senior linebacker Zach Smith did his part to make opponents work though by averaging more than 10 solo tackles per game and wracking up an area-best 139 total tackles (29 for a loss), 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three pass breakups.
After earning The Winchester Star Defensive Player of the Year award and First Team All-Region 4C honors, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Smith will once again lead the James Wood defense. Over the summer he attended prospect camps at Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, Davidson and NCAA Division II power Shepherd.
“He’s embraced his role on our defense,” Wilson said. “He’s the guy that shows up every day to get better, and it shows every day from his run reads, his pass reads, just everything. He’s not only commanding his position, but now we’re giving him more of a responsibility of being that general on the field, taking control of everybody’s position and knowing what everybody should be doing.”
Junior Vincent Salvati will also play middle linebacker after making 25 tackles as a defensive end last year. Candidates to play on the outside are senior Harry Nichols, junior Blake Messick and sophomore Colton Knisley. Senior Elijah Richards could also see time at outside linebacker after making 57 tackles last year, but the Colonels plan on leaning on him at running back.
Sophomore Kaden McCullough will be a safety/linebacker hybrid. Senior Casey Floyd (6-2, 195), a returning starter who had 34 tackles and three pass breakups last year, and senior Sam Jackson will start at the cornerback spots. Junior Justin Gwinner will play free safety. Juniors Kobe Mason and Trenton Manili should also factor in the secondary.
“One thing you can’t coach is size,” said Wilson of Floyd. “His length and his athleticism is going to be tremendously helpful in our secondary.”
Wilson said James Wood will rotate several people on the defensive line.
The end positions will feature junior 6-2, 225-pound Jordyn Sweetser (25 tackles, five for a loss) and sophomore Dominik Ramirez (5-10, 200).
“We expect Jordyn to have a really good year,” Wilson said. “He’s maturing as a person and an athlete. He’s a big kid. He’s got a motor and goes non-stop. Both Jordyn and Dominik are some of the strongest kids on our team, so their strength and size should help us.”
On the interior of the line, James Wood is looking at junior Tyler Walter (6-2, 250), junior Kquinse Robinson (6-6, 250), senior Jack Thompson (5-11, 265), senior Colton Lanham (6-0, 250), senior Hunter Rose (6-1, 230) and sophomore Jabulani Nyabusha (5-9, 240), who will play some nose tackle.
On offense, Richards is one of just two returning area players who rushed for at least 400 yards last year. Richards was a Class 4 All-District Honorable Mention selection who recorded 629 yards on 123 carries (a 5.4 average) and six touchdowns.
“He’s patient in the backfield,” Wilson said. “He reads his blocks and sets up blocks well. Depending on how much we need him on defense and if he stays healthy, he’ll be the guy carrying the ball the majority of the season for us.”
After beginning the preseason with five candidates to start at quarterback, Wilson had whittled the list down to two heading into James Wood’s second scrimmage against Spring Mills (W.Va.) last Friday — freshmen Owen Neal and Aidric Yurish. Neal is the younger brother of former two-year starting quarterback Jared Neal (now a freshman at Shenandoah University) and Yurish is the son of James Wood offensive coordinator Joey Yurish.
“They have really good arms, throw the ball well, and move well,” Wilson said. “They both received equal reps against Spring Mills, and we’re just going to wait and see how the week plays out before we make any decisions.
“We’re not going to go into any game saying we’re going to rotate every series or anything like that. I don’t believe in that. I want a guy to go in and take control of the offense and we’re going to wait and see which one of them does that. That will be our starter Week 1. We’ll make changes or adjustments after that as need be.”
A returning starer at wide receiver is Floyd. Manili, sophomore Xander Manzo and Jackson could also play receiver. McCullough and Gwinner are competing for time in the slot position. Candidates to play H-back are Smith and Salvati.
Headlining the offensive line is Thompson, who was a Second Team All-District center last year. The starting guards will be Walter on the right side and Sweetser on the left. Sweetser previously played H-Back.
“[Sweetser] is still learning [guard], but we think he’s got a tremendous upside,” Wilson said. “He’s making progress in the scrimmages.”
Four players are candidates to play at the two tackle positions — Lanham (6-0, 250), Robinson (6-6, 250), senior Shaun Johnson (6-6, 210) and senior Brandon Waters (6-2, 200).
“We have a lot of potential to be good up front,” Wilson said. “We have guys with good size and strength, it’s just inexperience as far as game reps.”
Sophomore Aidan Bell and senior Chris Viera are leading the way for the roles of punter, attempting point after touchdown kicks and field goals, and kickoff specialist.
James Wood’s roster features two girls. One of them is a standout on the soccer team, senior Jasmine Hackman, who is competing for time as a kicker. Junior Mya Darnell (5-6, 205) could provide depth on the line.
“She’s really strong,” said Wilson of Darnell. “She works hard in the weight room. As she progresses in the weight room, those opportunities to be in the rotation on Friday nights at the varsity level will come for her.”
James Wood will open its season on Friday at home against Warren County. The Colonels’ entire schedule is made up of Northwestern District schools. Their Class 4 district opener is on Sept. 22 against Handley at Kelican Stadium.
