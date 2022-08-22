WINCHESTER — In recording a school-record 340 points last year, the James Wood football team scored 26 touchdowns on plays that started at least 20 yards from the end zone, and 22 of those TDs covered at least 30 yards.
The Colonels will take those types of plays when they get them this year. But James Wood coach Ryan Morgan wants his team to realize that it is going to have to rely more on grinding and less on explosiveness for offensive success.
Seniors produced 25 of those 26 lengthy TDs last year, and the Colonels no longer have wide receivers Jaden Ashby (150 points, will enroll at NCAA Division I Southern Utah in January), Ryan King (52 points) and running back Wes Brondos (42 points). That trio ranked 1-3 on James Wood in scoring and accounted for 244 of the Colonels’ 340 points.
James Wood’s first scrimmage came on Aug. 13 against Hampshire (W.Va.). Morgan said there were some good things about the contest, but added there was a lull in the middle that needed to be addressed.
“Focus and discipline are two of the big things we talked about after [Hampshire],” Morgan said. “We’ve been emphasizing that at other times, but we’re telling [the players] that we’re not going to be as explosive as we were last year. We don’t have some of the same big-play ability, so we’re going to need to be more consistent and drive the ball down the field, and maybe not expect so many big plays on special teams.
“We need to take care of the ball and not turn the ball over. We need to stay on our blocks, we need to gain chunks of yards, not have silly penalties. We’re trying to make sure we stay on schedule.”
Morgan noted that scrimmage was an adjustment period for a lot of players who aren’t accustomed to having such significant roles on the team. James Wood brings back only four starters on offense and three on defense from the 2022 squad, which went 7-4 overall (its most wins since 2009) and 4-2 in the Class 4 Northwestern District and competed in a playoff game for the first since 2014.
The Colonels — who have 49 players on this year’s roster — open their season at home at Kelican Stadium against district rival Sherando at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Fortunately for the Colonels, they return their starting quarterback to help guide them. Senior Jared Neal (6-foot-1, 168 pounds) earned Second Team all-district honors last year after completing 117 of 217 passes for 1,653 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
“As far as leadership, he’s more confident and more willing to speak up this year,” Morgan said. “He understands more. He understood everything last year, but it took him maybe a little bit longer to process as far as protections and calls and reads and those kinds of things. Now he has a year under his belt where it’s all kind of sunk in.
“He’s really improved in the offseason with his dedication in the weight room. He’s stronger, he’s got better arm strength, he’s got better ability. He’s always been a smart kid and he made smart decisions last year, but he’s making smarter decisions and is more willing to assert himself this year.”
Against Hampshire, James Wood split the carries between 5-10, 202-pound junior Zach Smith (five attempts, 20 yards in 2021) and 5-9, 209-pound senior Blake Corbin. Junior Lane Overbaugh is still making his way back from last year’s injury suffered in the season opener against Sherando and could be a factor later in the season.
Corbin played running back as a freshman and did get some rushing attempts last year (nine carries for 24 yards and two TDs). But he mostly played wide receiver the last two seasons, catching 13 passes for 91 yards last fall.
“We want to have a couple guys [at running back], because Zach and Blake are playing a lot of defense,” Morgan said. “It’s good to have somebody who can be fresh in there. Playing linebacker full-time and playing running back full-time would be tough for either of them. So it’s nice that we’ve got those two guys to rotate through there.
“Blake’s a tough runner. He’s pretty elusive. He’ll lower his shoulder and run through people. He’s got some confidence back there and he’s got some good vision.”
Senior Eli Miller (eight catches for 123 yards and one TD) will start at wide receiver, and other candidates to play at receiver are junior Casey Floyd, senior Dayton Culp and senior Michael Jackson.
At tight end, James Wood can turn to seniors Andrew Link (four catches, 31 yards, one TD) and Matt Dueweke. Morgan said the Colonels mostly used Link as a H-back last year, and the goal is to do whatever they can to take advantage of the All-State track hurdler’s speed.
The offensive line features two returning starters in junior Jack Thompson (5-10, 265) and senior Ethan Pingley (5-10, 241), now in his third year as a starter, at left guard. Thompson is working out at right guard and center.
Sophomore Tyler Walter (6-0, 260) and senior Brayden Eckert (6-0, 280) are getting reps at center, though Eckert was seeing most of his time at right tackle heading into the team’s second scrimmage last Friday against Boonsboro (Md.). Junior Brandon Waters (6-1, 220) was seeing a lot of time at left tackle heading into the Boonsboro scrimmage. Junior Nick Payne (6-2, 220) is also a candidate to play on the line.
“Coach [Todd] Wilson, our offensive line coach, is really good, and we’re shuffling people around on the offensive line, trying to find the right mix,” Morgan said. “They did a good job in the scrimmage against Hampshire and we were able to drive the ball. We had a couple hiccups here and there. But kids playing multiple positions, they start to learn what the guy next to them is supposed to do and that helps them sort of come together as an offensive line.”
On defense, James Wood is coming off a season in which it allowed 232 points (21.1 points per game), its lowest total since 2010. The Colonels gave up an average of 300.3 yards per game.
The Colonels rotate several players on the defensive line. Waters (14 tackles), Thompson and Cory Miller (6-0, 279) will play at the tackle spots. Participating on the ends will be Pingley, senior Ethan Sine (5-11, 171) and sophomore Vincent Salvati (5-10, 183). Sine didn’t play football as a junior.
“Jack Thompson didn’t play a whole lot of defense in the past because we were keeping him fresh for the offensive line, but he’s really strong and he’s going to give us some contributions on defense,” said Morgan of the Class 4 wrestling state heavyweight qualifier last year. “He did a good job [against Hampshire] of keeping good leverage and pushing people around.”
James Wood is also looking at a three-man rotation at inside linebacker with Link (47 tackles), Dueweke and Smith, a Second Team all-district linebacker who ranked second in the area with 117 tackles (10 for a loss) and had three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
At outside linebacker, the Colonels will feature Corbin (79 tackles, five for a loss) and junior Elijah Richards (11 tackles). Corbin was the Colonels’ fourth-leading tackler in 2021.
“[Corbin] played some strong safety for us last year,” Morgan said. “He’s gotten stronger and he’s doing a really good job at outside linebacker.”
The defensive backfield will consist of Floyd (11 tackles) and sophomore Justin Gwinner at safety. The cornerbacks are Eli Miller, Jackson and senior Chris Morrison.
Returning as the team’s kicker is senior Hunter Barnhart, who made 38 of 41 extra-point attempts last year. Brondos finished the year as James Wood’s punter but Barnhart had 13 attempts for 379 yards (a 29.2 average) at the season’s outset.
There might be a lot of players adjusting to increased playing time this year, but Morgan feels the players will find their comfort zone because of their attitude.
“I really like our leadership,” Morgan said. “There are some young guys who have stepped up. Last year we had a bunch of seniors who were good leaders, but this year it’s a little bit more spread throughout the team. I think that helps with the overall team chemistry. I’m excited for the season to start.”
James Wood’s Hall of Fame game will take place on Sept. 23 against Kettle Run and its Homecoming contest is Oct. 7 vs. Jefferson (W.Va.).
