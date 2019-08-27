WINCHESTER — Millbrook senior Jordan Jackson said the Pioneers don't plan on holding anything back this season.
"Intensity and toughness [are going to be strengths]," the wide receiver/cornerback said. "We lost a lot of people from last year, so I think we're going to come out harder and play with more aggressiveness and passion. Fly around, fly to the ball."
Millbrook head coach Josh Haymore definitely liked to hear Jackson talk about flying to the ball after practice last week.
The seventh-year head coach is serving as the team's defensive coordinator this year after previously directing the Pioneers on the offensive of the ball.
The Pioneers have six starters and a lot of proven playmakers back from an offense that averaged an impressive 36.9 points and 376.9 yards per game last year. Millbrook has some players back with experience on defense, but the Pioneers don't have any returning linebacker starters back on a unit that would like to improve on the 28.4 points and 320.8 yards per game it allowed in 2018.
"I think we're doing the right things to make us good," said Haymore, whose team went 7-4 and advanced to the playoffs for the fourth straight season last year. "We're not there yet, but we're doing the right things."
Projected linebacker starters are senior Jose Cruz Teran, junior and wrestling state tournament qualifier Jack Winans, and junior Diante Ball (38 tackles), though sophomore Aidan Long could be a big factor as well.
"I coach the linebackers, and they're doing exactly what I'm telling them to do," Haymore said. "Obviously, every linebacker wants to be attacking and getting downhill. But we're emphasizing good tackling, and they're hitting people, they're being physical, they're attacking. They're not sitting back and watching. They understand what our pass drops are. Obviously, we've got to fine-tune these things and get better at them and get faster at them, but right now I think they're coming along really well."
Millbrook's defensive line features senior Tyler Duckstein (56 tackles), sophomore Aden Evosirch, senior James Nelson and senior Michael Villa (35 tackles). Ends Duckstein and Villa each started last year.
"We've got a lot of new faces [up front], but I think they're using their hands very well with what we're trying to accomplish this year," Haymore said. "They're playing fast, getting off blocks and not just kind of watching."
Starting at cornerback are Jackson, who earned second-team Class 4 Northwestern District honors last year after recording three interceptions and 16 tackles, and senior T.J. Spain. The safety positions will feature senior Gavin Evosirch (55 tackles) and Aidan Haines (15 tackles). All but Spain are returning starters in the secondary.
Millbrook's offense has a lot of firepower returning to its shotgun wing-T attack.
At running back, the Pioneers lose Noah Robinson, who rushed for 1,172 yards and 14 touchdowns and is now at the University of Delaware.
But the Pioneers are shifting an impressive athlete in senior Gavin Evosirch from the slot to Robinson's running back position. Evosirch earned second-team all-district honors as an all-purpose selection last year, recording 855 yards and 13 TDs rushing and 566 yards and 10 TDs passing.
Millbrook also loses wide receiver Savon Smith (Richmond), who missed the first half of last year because of injury but posted 20 catches for 306 yards and two TDs and rushed for 412 yards and 6 TDs over the last six games of the season. But the Pioneers like what they have in their other four wide receivers.
Jackson (team-best 29 catches for 390 yards and 7 TDs, second team all-district) and Ball will be featured in the two slot positions. The outside wide receiver positions will be manned by Spain (17 catches for 313 yards and 5 TDs) and Haines.
Haymore is expecting a big year from the man directing the offense at quarterback. Senior Kaden Buza wasn't available at the outset of the 2018 season because of injury, but he was given the starting job in the seventh game of the year and completed 52 of 97 passes for 800 yards, eight TDs and seven interceptions.
His backup is one of the two freshmen on the team, Detric Brown, the younger brother of 2017 starting QB Isaac, now a wide receiver at Richmond. Haymore said Detric Brown is also capable of playing other positions.
Heading into the team's second scrimmage, the offensive line features sophomore left tackle Dejon Baylor (6-foot-4, 320 pounds), the 6-1, 230-pound Duckstein (first-team All-Region 4C selection last year), senior center Andrew Dennard (6-0, 200), Villa (6-0, 210) at right guard and sophomore Edgar Rivas (5-9, 240) at right tackle.
The Pioneers also return the senior tackle Zach Harrison, a second-team all-district selection who's still working his way back to 100 percent after suffering a torn ACL in the regular-season finale against Sherando last year.
"We're still really strong," Duckstein said. "I don't think there's any weaknesses on our offensive line."
Baylor had some injury problems last year, but the fact that he was on the varsity as a freshman showed how much the Pioneers thought of his potential.
"Obviously he's got the size, but he's got the work ethic, too," Haymore said. "He works really hard. He really loves offense. He does a good job pass-setting and he does a good job down-blocking. He knows the plays.
"He did a good job on defense last year for us, but I think he was really waiting for a tackle job to come open. He's done a really good job, and I can't wait to see him as he grows."
Millbrook boasts a couple of impressive return specialists in Jackson, a second-team all-district selection who returned two kickoffs for touchdowns last year, and Evosirch.
Evosirch was a first-team all-district selection as a punter last year (a 35.6 average on 29 punts). And after almost always going for two-point conversions for the past two years, Millbrook won't necessarily have to do that this year because of the addition of sophomore Patrick Sigler.
One thing that Haymore has noticed is that his players are spending more time together off the field than in the past, and he hopes the relationships the players are building makes a difference as they look to keep themselves among the top teams in the district.
"You see them at lunch sitting together, you see them in the common area before school and they're all sitting together," Haymore said. "I think they're making it a point of emphasis this year to have fun and be closer as a team."
Millbrook opens its season on Aug. 30 at Jefferson (W.Va.).
