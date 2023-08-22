WINCHESTER — Given how well the Millbrook football team finished in 2022, it's easy to forget that the Pioneers didn't achieve something that they used to accomplish on a regular basis.
"We went even last year, and I think everyone wants to have a winning record," Millbrook senior fullback Tyson Mallory said after practice on July 31. "That would be the first time in my time being at Millbrook. I think all the seniors want that."
Millbrook had a winning record every year from 2015-19, compiling a mark of 41-16 with five playoff appearances and two postseason victories. After a 1-3 mark in the spring of 2021 and a 1-9 mark in the fall of 2021, the Pioneers made a major leap in 2022, finishing with a 6-6 record after a 1-4 start. Millbrook's 14-13 Region 4C quarterfinal win over 9-1 Tuscarora gave the Pioneers their first playoff win since 2016.
The 2023 Pioneers will have more than half their starters back from the 2022 team in pursuit of a winning season, including five All-Class 4 Northwestern District selections.
Mallory and graduated quarterback Detric Brown (now at NCAA Division III Randolph-Macon) led Millbrook's new single-wing offense to an area-best 219.9 rushing yards per game last year, combining for 2,238 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground between them. Mallory led the area in rushing yards (1,447), yards per attempt (6.9 on 210 carries) and ranked third in rushing TDs (14) to earn Second Team All-District honors in 2022. Senior Ryan Hecker — who was an Honorable Mention All-District selection last year — is a returning wing back.
In Millbrook's final scrimmage against Broad Run, players who were featured prominently were senior tailback Jonah Mihill (tailback is the primary throwing position in Millbrook's offense) and junior Kyler Jackson, who played the fullback position.
"I like their physicality," said Haymore of Mihill and Jackson. "I like the way they run the ball, and also, they're not afraid to block. Running a run-style offense, you've got to have backs that are not selfish and guys that want to block."
Millbrook's blocking back will be senior Andrew Callahan.
Cole Purdy (6-foot-3 inches, 250 pounds), a senior All-District Honorable Mention selection, will be one of the two starting tight ends. Seniors Jacob Wiseman (6-0, 200) and Cohen Creswell (6-0, 210) are competing for time at the other tight end spot.
The offensive line will feature senior center Thomas Mauck (6-2, 205), junior left guard Dennis Portillo (6-1, 210), senior right guard Garrett Cook (5-8, 210) and junior tackles Ezra Doyle-Naegeli, (6-0, 245) and junior Ty Jahnigen (6-3, 260). The two guards and Doyle-Naegeli are returning starters.
"I'm very excited about seeing those guys play," said Haymore of his team's offensive front following the team's first scrimmage against Riverside. "I think they've really bought into a lot of the things that we're doing. They've still got to be able to get better and keep striving to improve on their techniques and fundamentals. With the physicality they showed [against Riverside], those guys, they're going to be fun to watch."
Millbrook has two All-District defensive ends in Purdy (First Team), a Division I recruit who had 44 tackles, including a team-high 10 for loss and a team-high five sacks, and Doyle-Naegali (Honorable Mention, 39 tackles, four sacks and four forced fumbles).
"Being one of the team captains, Ezra is an excellent leader in all ways," Haymore said. "I think he complements Cole really well. They communicate with each other and do a good job on the field with each other. Cole being as big as he is and as good as he is, it's still hard to run to the opposite side of him because Ezra is such a stout defensive end. [Doyle-Naegeli's] quick enough and physical enough to be able to hold that side down, too."
The defensive tackles will be Cook and senior Tanner Barb (5-11, 215), who made 11 tackles last season. Both players saw significant time last year.
Millbrook's linebacking corps features all returning starters in senior Fernando Martinez (32 tackles, two pass breakups), Callahan (39 tackles, two pass breakups) and First Team All-District selection Creswell, who led the Pioneers with 102 tackles last year (4.5 for loss) and had five pass breakups.
At cornerback, Millbrook will have seniors Xavier Floyd and Ja'Mari Holmes. The safeties are Jackson and a returning starter in Hecker (58 tackles, five pass breakups).
Seniors Jayden Miller and Garrett Johnson were competing for time at kicker in the preseason. Haymore said Johnson — who starred for Millbrook's soccer team as a sophomore — had a 48-yard field goal early in preseason practice "that probably would have been in from about 60." For punting duties, Millbrook could use Johnson or Mallory, an Honorable Mention All-District selection who averaged 30.9 yards on 36 attempts last year.
Haymore thought the physicality and energy displayed by the team as a whole in the first scrimmage against Riverside was a good sign of the players' enthusiasm and desire to work with each other this year.
"You can try and motivate them as much as possible, but it's on them to go out there to have fun, and I felt like in the first scrimmage, we had some fun," Haymore said. "The only thing I think that we'd really like to see continue from last year is the continuity of just being together as a team, being able to win as a team, and having fun as a team.
"I think we really came together once we went on that streak of winning five of the last seven games. Halfway through the season, we realized the importance of having fun as a team, and that's when we turned it around a little bit."
Millbrook's 1-4 start didn't hurt the team much last year, because only the last game in that stretch — a defeat against Sherando — mattered in terms of playoff qualification. The top four teams in the Class 4 Northwestern District standings advanced to the Region 4C playoffs, and the Pioneers went 4-2 to take third place in the seven-team district.
Millbrook and the other four Class 4 Northwestern District schools are now in the 15-school Region 4D, with the eight teams with the best Virginia High School League power point ratings qualifying for the playoffs. All 10 regular-season games factor into the ratings.
"You've just got to win games," Haymore said. "If you don't have the fundamentals, you're going to lose. I don't mind power points. If you don't make the points, you've got to look back and see what you did wrong and fix it. You've got to make sure you take one game at a time and do what you're supposed to do, and the points will take care of itself."
Millbrook opens its season on Saturday at Harrisonsburg at 1 p.m. The Pioneers' home opener is Sept. 8 against Brentsville. They open Class 4 Northwestern District competition on Oct. 6 against Liberty.
