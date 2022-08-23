WINCHESTER — The Millbrook football team learned a lot about itself in 2021, but it’s not a season the Pioneers wish to repeat.
If Millbrook’s top players stay healthy, this year figures to be more enjoyable than last fall, when the Pioneers posted a 1-9 record (1-5 Class 4 Northwestern District) that stands as the worst in the program’s 19-year history.
Millbrook struggled enough with the COVID-19 outbreak that canceled last year’s game with Potomac Falls and left it short-handed in the aftermath, particularly the following week against Sherando. But injuries were a major issue as well.
Three-year starting quarterback Detric Brown (Honorable Mention all-district), now a senior, had his mobility limited the rest of the season after suffering a groin strain in the season opener against Jefferson (W.Va.). Senior defensive tackle Jett Helmut (Second Team all-district) only played about half the season because of an injury. Junior tight end/defensive lineman Cole Purdy, who was expected to become a bigger contributor in 2021, played in just one game due to injury. Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said the Pioneers played against Sherando and Fauquier without any of their top three running backs.
This year’s Millbrook team has five players who are back with starting experience on offense and six on defense, and the Pioneers hope that in 2022 they can take a step toward returning to the program it used to be.
Millbrook — which opens its season at 7 p.m. on Friday with a home contest against Jefferson (W.Va.) — went a combined 2-12 in the spring and fall of 2021, but in the five seasons before that the Pioneers had a record of 41-16.
“We’ve just got to continue to play hard, continue to work to get better, continue to work together,” Haymore said. “Based off last year and the year before, the little short season [in the spring of 2021], a lot of the kids have been through a lot and faced a lot of adversity. I think that’s going to help push them [this year].”
Brown is back after completing 140 of 272 passes for 1,864 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a Millbrook offense that averaged 262.8 yards and 18.2 points per game.
Now healthy, the 6-foot-1, 186-pound Brown plans on running more this year. The Pioneers look to be more effective as a whole on the ground this year after averaging only 78 rushing yards per game in 2021, with no one gaining more than 301 yards.
The Pioneers’ main running back will be Tyson Mallory, a 5-10, 190-pound junior. Mallory had 11 carries for 70 yards last year, including five for 53 yards against Kettle Run. In track, Mallory ran on Millbrook’s third-place 4x100-meter team at the district meet.
“He’s got a lot of tools in his tool belt,” said Haymore of Mallory. “He ran track last year, which made him a lot faster. He understands things, and that helps him react fast. He’ll be one of those guys I’m hoping will kind of turn some heads this year.”
Senior Kane Brill (5-9, 177) will serve as an H-back.
Millbrook no longer has wide receiver CJ Standen, the only player in the area to top 40 catches (he had 52) and 800 yards receiving (he had 1,024). Standen also caught seven TD passes.
This year, Millbrook will look to juniors Cohen Creswell (6-0, 192) and Ryan Hecker (5-10, 163) to start on the outsides and senior Tyler Lam (5-10, 163), who also ran on the Pioneers’ 4x100 team, will be a slot receiver. The Pioneers also have the Holmes brothers Javell (senior, 6-2, 150) and Ja’Mari (junior, 5-8, 145), who each scored on long touchdowns in Millbrook’s second scrimmage against Broad Run.
Haymore said Creswell could get some carries as well.
“He’s a big kid,” said Haymore of his team’s top returning tackler. “He runs fast, he runs powerful. He can catch the ball and can run good routes. He’s got the want-to to be great.”
Millbrook’s offensive will be junior Garrett Cook (5-7, 208) at center; sophomore Ezra Doyle-Naegeli (5-10, 227) at right guard; Helmut (5-11, 255) at left guard; Markell Harrison (6-3, 297), a Second Team All-District selection, at left tackle; and senior DeNard Kearney (5-10, 277) at right tackle.
“I think [Harrison’s] got great feet,” Haymore said. “Really since the spring season [in 2021], he has just matured so much and done a great job of being coachable, being a team player, and being a leader. His attitude is positive. He might disagree with somebody, but he understands how to ask questions and how to kind of understand what’s going on and why he’s doing things. A good player is going to ask ‘Why?’ sometimes, and a coach has to be able to defend [their reasoning].
“The guys can depend on him and rally around him. He’s a smart kid who knows where to go and knows what to do, and knows what the guys next to him are supposed to do. He’ll call his teammates out in a good way to motivate them because he knows what they’re supposed to do.”
Purdy (6-3, 251) will be the top tight end.
“I think he’s going to be a key component on offense and defense,” Haymore said. “He’s got the tools and ambition to do great things. He has good hands on the defensive line. He’s got a great motor, and he’s a big kid.
“He understands how to use use good technique, how to get his hands on the defender in front of him, how to read the block, how to be physical, how to get off blocks and go and make the play.”
Millbrook struggled on defense, giving up 40.3 ppg and 358 yards per game. The Pioneers lost four of their top six tacklers from last year.
To start the game, the defensive line will feature Purdy and and Doyle-Neageli on the ends and Harrison and Helmut (50 tackles) as the tackles.
“[With the defensive line, we’re emphasizing] reading more blocks, getting your hands on the offensive line more, and being more physical,” Haymore said. “We’re trying to get it where all the defensive linemen are going to play four hard plays, then the next defensive line will roll in. We’ve got a two-deep that can be serviceable and pretty good for us.
“[Helmut’s] motor is unreal. He’s a physical kid who doesn’t stop.”
At linebacker, Brill will play middle linebacker and he’ll be flanked by Mallory and Creswell (53 tackles) on the outside spots.
“[Brill] does a good job of reading the offense, seeing the flow and seeing his keys,” Haymore said. “Our front seven has a lot of experience.”
Millbrook’s safeties will be Lam and senior Jacob Burns and the cornerbacks are Brown and Hecker.
Haymore said after the first scrimmage that nothing had been decided with kicking duties. He said it’s possible the Pioneers might lean toward going for two points after touchdowns, a practice they’ve done in the past. Patrick Sigler has graduated after bringing stability to those positions, earning Second Team all-district honors as a kicker and punter last year.
The Pioneers will host their inaugural Hall of Fame game on Sept. 16 against Potomac Falls. A week later, the Pioneers will host Sherando, which will serve as Millbrook’s Homecoming game and district opener.
The Pioneers will play two Thursday games this year — on Sept. 1 at Loudoun County and Sept. 29 at Fauquier.
