WINCHESTER — When it comes to preseason enthusiasm, Millbrook ninth-year head football coach Josh Haymore has never been more impressed than he’s been with this year’s team.
“They’ve done a great job of making sure they accomplish what they need to accomplish each day,” said Haymore last week of the Pioneers, who have a 34-man roster and open at 7 p.m. on Friday at Jefferson (W.Va.). “There’s times where I could say we’ve had teams that didn’t do that. By this time, they’ve hit a wall, they’re tired [and ready for the regular season to start].
“Lifting is the first thing we do every day, and the kids love it. They get hype in the weight room, they’re screaming and yelling and pushing each other. I think that carries out on the field. Before, they’ve lifted but haven’t lifted [as much] because they want to save themselves for practice. I think [pushing ourselves in the weight room more] has truly helped our guys. It gets us going for practice, and it’s big for them to get hyped for each other.”
Haymore said there are certain players who routinely show how committed they are.
“Some of these guys have really done a great job of stepping up and fulfilling their roles,” Haymore said. “Whether it’s our starters or our scout-team guys ... I don’t think I’ve yelled more than once or twice at the scout-team players. They’re just getting it done, and that’s great.”
During the first week of practice, Millbrook junior quarterback Detric Brown (59 of 110 for 749 yards, three TDs and six interceptions) expressed his enthusiasm for the potential of the Pioneers’ offense, which averaged 25.5 points and 322 yards per game in a 1-3 season.
Brown completed 59 of 110 passes for 749 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in the spring. Haymore said in 7 on 7 ball, Brown showed development in his game from spring ball.
Brown showed in the season finale against James Wood he can also do damage running the ball, carrying 18 times for 98 yards.
“We’re trying to win the game,” Haymore said. “If it’s his feet that we need to use or his arm we need to use, we’re going to try and win the football game.”
Millbrook’s receiving corps features sophomore Cohen Creswell and senior CJ Standen on the outsides and seniors Braden George (21 catches, 288 yards, one TD) and Maicol Ayala in the slots. Senior BJ Canada (eight catches, 84 yards) and junior Tyler Lam will also see significant time.
Junior AJ Harrison, sophomore Tyson Mallory and senior Aidan Long have emerged as the top candidates to play at running back, where the graduated Diante Ball starred last year (74 carries, 443 yards, 10 TDs rushing; 13 catches, 164 yards receiving).
Haymore said Mallory is built particularly strong for a sophomore, while Harrison’s speed is the quality that stands out most about him.
“AJ didn’t really get to showcase himself much last year with the four games and Diante here,” Haymore said. “He runs the ball hard and practices hard.”
Millbrook has four returning senior starters on the offensive line to help Brown in left tackle Dejon Baylor, left guard Landon Anderson, center Anthony Castillo and right guard Edgar Rivas. Junior Markell Harrison, the younger brother of former Millbrook standout lineman Zach Harrison, could start at right guard, but Haymore said last week that sophomore Cole Purdy was still pushing for playing time.
The Pioneers don’t list heights and weights for their players, but in the first week of practice Haymore said Millbrook’s line could average 285 pounds per player depending on who plays.
Millbrook’s defense will look to improve on a spring in which it gave up 36.3 points and 383 yards per game.
The defensive line will feature junior Jett Helmut at nose tackle. He will be flanked by Baylor on the left and “Meatball” Castillo (20 tackles) on the right.
“Jett’s quick and fast, and has very good technique,” Haymore said. “We can move those guys around. If we think the center is not as big or the right tackle is slower, we can adjust.”
Millbrook’s linebackers feature Long — a middle linebacker who led Frederick County players with 59 tackles in the spring — and Mallory, Harrison and senior Jacob Zavatson. George (16 tackles) can move between linebacker and defensive back.
Haymore said he feels good about the linebacker depth, which will help since three of those players could see time at running back.
“If a player gets tired on offense, we could give him a break on defense,” Haymore said. “If we need him more on defense, we can give him a break on offense.”
Millbrook’s secondary features senior Timmy Higdon and Canada at the corners and Standen at safety.
“[Standen] can come downhill and take a good path,” Haymore said. “He reminds me of some of the past safeties we’ve had with how well he understands the reads.”
Senior Patrick Sigler will handle placekicking duties for the third straight season. In the spring, he converted all 13 of his extra point attempts and made his one field attempt (23 yards). Sigler will also be Millbrook’s punter this year.
Haymore added that one benefit to playing in the spring is that players are able to retain things better than they would compared to playing in the fall.
“To me, this is just continuation of what last season was,” Haymore said. “You see a lot in college football when you have that spring-ball time. Guys don’t lose as much as you go along like you would in high school. In college, you’re out there tackling and hitting in the spring. The kids are building and building, which is good.”
Millbrook will play 10 straight games to open the season without a week off. If the Pioneers make the playoffs, they’ll have an off week for the last week of the regular season.
Long feels good about Millbrook’s chances of making that last week of the regular season an extra preparation week for the playoffs.
“I feel we have a really good shot at going 10-0 this year,” Long said. “We have a lot of good guys. We have guys who have been starting for two, three years. We know what we’re doing.
“Everybody needs to step up, play with heart, do what they need to do make this team successful. We have a lot of great guys. We can be a really good football team if everybody works together.”
Each of the Pioneers’ first four games will be non-district contests, with their Week 3 (Harrisonburg) and Week 4 (Potomac Falls) opponents serving as new additions to the schedule. The Pioneers have not played Harrisonburg since 2012 and last faced Potomac Falls in 2004.
