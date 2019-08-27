STEPHENS CITY — Gone are nine primary offensive starters and more than half of the defensive starters from last year's Class 4 Northwestern District champions and Region 4C finalists.
A program that hasn't had a losing season since 2002 and has 12 playoff berths in 14 years isn't going to sweat those details, though.
"We're working pretty hard," senior linebacker and running back Payne Bauer said. "We know we're not last year's team, so we're trying to create our own identity heading into the season."
The Warriors will look different on offense with junior dual threat Chacai Campbell taking snaps at quarterback instead of graduated three-year starter Hunter Entsminger. The defensive identity figures to include hard-nosed defense yet again.
The Warriors (10-2, 6-0 Class 4 Northwestern District) return three all-district players and five players with starting experience from a defense that surrendered 14.8 points per game and 245.8 yards per game. Sherando held nine of its 12 opponents to 14 points or less.
The Warriors' middle linebacking corps is an impressive one. Senior Payne Bauer was a first-team Class 4 all-state selection, the co-Region 4C Defensive Player of the Year, and the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year in 2018, when he recorded 106 tackles (36 for loss) and 7.5 sacks. Sherando also brings back a returning starter in McKinley Dean (71 tackles).
Senior free safety Jabril Hayes (second-team all-district, 51 tackles, four interceptions) gives Hall another strong leader.
"From an experience standpoint, it's always good when you can be strong down the middle of your defense," Hall said.
At outside linebacker, Sherando no longer has JoJo Doleman, a second-team all-state selection who is now at Marshall University. (Doleman is not listed on the roster but Marshall assistant athletic director for media relations Jason Corriher said Doleman is being redshirted.)
Sherando uses both 3-4 and 4-3 looks, and Hall said there are five players who are being looked at to play the two outside linebacker positions.
Campbell is a rover type who can shift between outside linebacker and the secondary (a strong safety, Campbell earned second-team all-district honors last year as an all-purpose selection in 2018, recording 54 tackles and one interception). Senior Skyler Taylor-Goode (46 tackles, 1.5 sacks) started at defensive end last year. Sophomore Aydan Willis, senior Chase Wilde and junior Jay'lin Polston, another rover between linebacker and secondary, are also being looked at to play outside linebacker.
Hall did not mention junior Keli Lawson (40 tackles) as an option right now at either linebacker or wide receiver. Lawson (scholarship offer from Virginia) is on the team but Hall would not say what his playing status is right now.
When Sherando's in an odd front, the ends will be junior Keith Gouveia (20 tackles) and senior Caleb McLee (10 tackles), the district wrestling champion at 220 pounds last year and senior Addison Rios would be the nose tackle. Other people who can play tackle are junior Dante Hill (a transfer from Philadelphia who played for Jefferson, W.Va., as a freshman), sophomore Brett Shockey, and sophomore Fabian Kimbrough. Hill and senior Brady McKnight can also factor in at the ends.
The secondary will be led by the free safety Hayes. Among the other candidates for playing time at safety are senior Adrian Burner, a transfer who got some playing time for Kettle Run, Wade Butler, a standout soccer player, senior Zach Kim and sophomore Connor Waymire.
The Warriors have five people competing at playing time for cornerback, including Jay'lin and his junior brother Jordan Polston (the two are a year apart in age), second-team all-state kicker Jack Hendren, senior track star Darius Lane and junior Damien Gustaitis.
Sherando will benefit from versatility with players like Campbell (secondary, linebacker), Taylor-Goode (line, linebacker) and Jay'lin Polston (secondary, linebacker) comfortable playing on multiple defensive levels.
"The outside joker position for us, outside linebacker, is kind of a like a nickel player for us," Hall said. "Anymore, you see so many spread offenses, we're running a lot more nickel-type packages. All those guys are physical and can fill space quickly."
The Warriors aren't as experienced on offense, but they feel good about the pieces they do have.
"I think our guys up front are physical, and I think we've got some good speed at the skill positions," Hall said. "We'll look a little different with probably Chacai at quarterback. He adds another element to the run game that we would use more often than we would use with Hunter. The offense doesn't change, you form it to fit the strengths of the guys you have. We'll look a little different, but I think we'll be good."
Hall said Campbell will get "a lot of the reps" at quarterback after seeing time in three games last year because of injuries to Entsminger, the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year who passed for 5,930 yards and 66 touchdowns as the team's starting quarterback over the last three years.
In 2018, Campbell completed 25 of 36 passes for 309 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and finished second on the team in rushing, carrying the ball 40 times for 311 yards (a 7.8 average) and four TDs.
Hall said sophomore quarterback Dylan Rodeffer could be used in some scenarios.
"We'll use different people for different situations," Hall said.
Sherando loses a three-year starter and second-team all-state running back in Washington as well as fullback Doleman, who combined for 34 rushing and receiving TDs last year. Washington had 1,879 yards from scrimmage.
Hall said Lane (41 carries, 223 yards, 2 TDs) should get the most carries at running back, but the Warriors could wind up spreading the wealth a bit depending on a variety of factors. Other people who should factor into the backfield mix are Bauer (12 carries, 70 yards, five TDs), Willis and Jay'lin Polston. Hall describes the 5-10, 210-pound Willis as a "Jerome Bettis" type of back while Polston is more of a "scat back."
"Each of those backs possesses different qualities, so it's up to us to use what their strengths are," Hall said. "Keeping people fresh is important. That kind of plays off on how much they're playing on the other side of the ball."
The only returning starter on the offensive line is Keith Gouveia (6-3, 280 pounds), a second-team all-state selection who is moving from right tackle to left tackle.
Positions could change, but other players who should be contributors up front this year are McLee (left guard, 5-11, 240), McKnight (center, 5-11, 200), junior Parker Clendenen (right guard, 6-0, 220) and Hill (right tackle, 6-2, 275). Sherando is also looking at junior Charlie Wright (5-8, 210), Shockey (6-1, 245) and senior Hank Rusch (6-2, 265). McLee was the only one who played significantly for the Warriors' varsity last year.
At tight end, Hall must replace his son Will. Dean and Wilde figure to play there.
Sherando lost its top receiver in Nick Mazza but Hayes had a strong season with 19 catches for 280 yards and three TDs to earn second-team all-district honors. Gustaitis, Jordan Polston, sophomore Zach Symons, Butler, and Burner are also receiving reps at wide receiver.
On special teams, Sherando has the No. 1 kicker in the state for the class of 2021 as rated by the national Kohl's Kicking and Punting organization. Hendren — who received a 4.5-star rating at the national Kohl's camp — connected on 57 of 60 extra points and 3 of 4 field goals for 66 points last year, with a long field goal of 42-yards against Martinsburg (W.Va). Hendren had eight touchbacks on 83 kickoffs. He helped pin opponents deep by frequently forcing them to return kickoffs that he placed inside the 5-yard line.
"His leg's gotten stronger," Hall said. "That ability to be able to score when you get inside the 30 is great, and that's a weapon when you make somebody have to drive the whole field as a result of kickoffs."
Butler and Campbell are both potential punters for the Warriors. As Entsminger showed during his career, having a quarterback who can punt can be a weapon because opposing teams will have to be wary of Sherando trying to convert on fourth down with an offensive play.
Sherando loses an all-state return specialist in Washington. Hall said Hayes and the other players working at receiver could fill that role.
The Warriors will have one new opponent to deal with in the Class 4 Northwestern District (Culpeper County, a Class 3 state semifinalist last year) and they could meet some intriguing new options down the road in the Region 4C playoffs. Defending Class 4 state champion Woodgrove has moved up to Class 5, but Broad Run and Tuscarora — a region finalist and semifinalist last year, respectively — are moving down from Class 5 into Region 4C.
As always, Sherando's goal is to challenge for championships.
"We have a program that works 365 days a year," Hall said. "Our saying always is, 'Tradition never graduates, but dictates the standard of excellence.' There's a standard there that our guys understand, and it's our job as coaches to put them in the best position to be successful.
"We've proven over time that we've figured out ways to be successful. It may look different from year to year, but it's about trying to put the kids in the best positions. As long as they're putting in the effort and doing the things we expect from them, we just need to figure out a way to make it work. We've been able to do that. This year's no different. We expect to be successful, and the only way we can do that is by preparing one day at a time. I haven't really thought anything about any of our opponents just because I'm so concerned about us realizing our potential. If we do that, then usually the results take care of themselves."
