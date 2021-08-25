STEPHENS CITY — Bob Dylan sang about the times changing and the old folk singer certainly could be crooning about the football program at Sherando High School this fall.
Gone is longtime head coach Bill Hall, who never had a losing season in his 18 campaigns with the Warriors. After this past spring, Hall took a new athletic position at the school.
And speaking of the spring, the Warriors played four games in 21 days, going 3-1 in a compressed schedule that was a necessity following Frederick County’s delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jake Smith, the team’s defensive coordinator, replaced Hall. He’s also brought in several new assistant coaches.
But through all of the changes and difficult scenarios, Smith likes how his team had handled everything heading into this fall.
“I think they are a very resilient group,” Smith said of his squad. “The spring season was very difficult with COVID, all of the things that were going on, having to play with very short turnarounds and shortly after the spring season they had a coaching staff change.
“They did a great job over the summer of taking everything in stride and just working hard. In this camp, they’ve worked extremely hard. We’ve been very detail oriented with them and they have done a great job responding to that. Again, the personality of this group is that whatever comes to them, they are just going to take it in stride and run with it.”
The Warriors have been a perennial playoff team and certainly they have that potential again.
Smith, a former college quarterback, will be taking over calling plays on offense and he has many weapons at his disposal as Sherando returns its top three rushers, top passer and five of its top six receiving leaders from the spring.
Quarterback Dylan Rodeffer (Sr., 6-2, 170), who started several games as a sophomore and all four games as a junior, returns to lead an offense that averaged 31.5 points per game in the spring. Rodeffer completed 63 of 103 passes for 757 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in the spring.
“Dylan is maturing as a player,” Smith said. “He’s a senior now and I think he’s taking coaching extremely well. He’s doing a good job of being a leader on our team, encouraging our guys and keeping our guys up. He has a pretty talented arm, but I’ve been more impressed by where he is at mentally and physically at this point.”
Rodeffer’s favorite target in the spring was A.J. Santiago. The 5-foot-7, 130-pound junior may not look scary in pads, but he’s a game-breaker. Santiago had 26 catches for 353 yards and five touchdowns in the spring. He is the kind of player who can turn a five-yard pass into an 80-yard touchdown and he’s dangerous on returns as well.
“A.J. is a great kid,” Smith said. “Whenever you’re talking about a football player and you first see him in shorts and a t-shirt and you might think, ‘This guy, he’s a football player?’ When he steps on the field, he is all business. He’s quick. He’s very sudden in his movements. He has phenomenal hands. He’s extremely athletic. It’s a testimony of him and who he is. He is a really hard worker.”
Joining Santiago in the receiving corps is Zach Symons (Sr., 6-0, 195), Jacob Manuel (Jr., 5-10, 165), Nick Luttrell (Sr., 5-11, 161), Brady Hamilton (So., 5-9, 140) and Christian Ruiz (So., 5-8, 160).
The Warriors return their top three rushers. Cam Sullivan (Sr., 6-0, 195) rushed for 475 yards and two touchdowns in his first season of playing football. Bruising Aydan Willis (Sr., 5-10, 220) added 174 yards and two scores, while the shifty Gavyn Blye notched 157 yards and five TDs. The trio also combined for 22 catches out of the backfield.
The key for the Warriors will be filling some holes on the offensive line, including a massive one left by Keith Gouveia.
Smith said assistants Trey Blanford and Nick Manuel have been doing an excellent job with the line, which still packs a punch.
Fabian Kimbrough (Sr., 6-3, 27) will play at left tackle and will be flanked by left guard Matthias Rivera (Jr., 5-11, 210). Jamie Tinsman (Sr., 5-11, 240) is at center, while guard Charles Clawson (Jr., 5-11, 250) and tackle Ethan Gonzales (So., 6-3, 265) form the right side. Storm Miller (Jr., 5-10, 215) and Will Schneider (So., 6-1, 220) also could see playing time.
Garrett Cooper (Sr., 6-1, 210) will play at tight end. Cody Crittenden (Sr., 6-4, 185) takes over at placekicker, while Micah Carlson (Fr., 6-0, 165) will handle the punting.
Defensively, the Warriors, who allowed 276 yards per game in the spring, took some graduation hits, including Virginia Tech recruit Keli Lawson (43 tackles).
Linebacker Willis (28) is the Warriors’ leading returning tackler and an emotional leader.
“He kind of is the energy over there,” Smith said. “He’s a pretty good vocal leader as well.”
Linebackers Symons (22 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and Luttrell, along with defensive back Connor Waymire (Sr., 5-11, 160, 21 tackles) are also key players on the defense. “They are great leaders by example,” Smith said.
Kimbrough, Trey Kremer (Jr., 5-11, 195) and Rivera will play up front with Gonzalez working in. Joining Waymire in the secondary are Sullivan, Blye (two interceptions), Gabe Doty (Jr., 5-6, 150), Manuel and Santiago.
Smith says his players can’t wait to open the season, which comes against James Wood on Friday. The Colonels were the only team to beat the Warriors in the spring.
He’s also pumped up for his first game as head coach.
“I’m extremely excited,” he said. “This turnaround has been extremely fast. The summer felt like it went by in the blink of an eye and so did camp. I’m very excited to coach this group of kids. I enjoy being with them every day.”
The Warriors did not face four of the seven teams in the Class 4 Northwestern District in the spring and expects the league will be a challenge.
“There’s a lot of good coaches in the area and I’m sure those teams will be coached-up well and play hard,” he said.
He said the key for success will be simply blocking and tackling well.
“I hope they come out and play with fundamentals and that they play with respect and play hard,” he said of his squad. “If we can do those three things then we should be able to execute the schematic of what we are doing offensively, defensively or special teams. Hopefully, we will be in good shape.”
