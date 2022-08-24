STEPHENS CITY — While most people will look at a 5-6 record as mediocre, Sherando High School football coach Jake Smith sees a lot more.
That’s because Smith has the benefit at practice each day of observing how the effects of that one season translate to this fall.
Smith still has a roster that includes many young players, but many of them were battle-hardened last season and the way they’ve matured and melded with the senior class has the second-year head coach excited about his squad’s potential.
“All of those young guys who got to play varsity football last year for us, I think now it’s a big deal because they know what to expect,” said Smith, whose squad opens at James Wood on Friday. “They knew what they needed to do in the offseason to correct the issues that they had. A lot of that was just maturity physically as a freshman or a sophomore. I think it gives them a sense of confidence. It’s not new now.”
After scrimmages against Class 5 Independence and Class 3 Meridian, Smith has seen how his team has matured.
“I like the physicality of our team in both scrimmages,” Smith said. “Independence is a great ballclub with a lot of talented players. They have four players who are FBS commits so that was a great first scrimmage for us to see. They have a lot of team speed and I was very impressed with the physicality of our kids.
“Meridian, they played in the region championship I think to Brentsville (falling 13-7),” Smith added. “Again, I was very impressed with the physicality in which we played. Our executive improved from scrimmage No. 1 to scrimmage No. 2, which is something you’re always looking for.”
One of the young guys who gained valuable experience last season is quarterback Micah Carlson (So., 5-11, 185), who stepped in as a freshman last fall when starter Dylan Rodeffer went down with an injury.
Carlson, who completed 31 of 66 passes for 389 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions last year, has looked comfortable at the spot.
“He’s progressed a lot from last season,” Smith said. “Those opportunities when he got to play last year certainly have prepped him well for this fall. He had a pretty solid spring and summer. … Being involved in the Regional Elite 11 [camp] helped his confidence, just knowing that he can compete and make the same type of throws that those guys are. I’m very excited to see his progress mentally. The physical components are all there.”
Carlson, also a dangerous runner, will have three experienced linemen in front of him. Ethan Gonzalez (Jr., 6-4, 285) and Charlie Clawson (Sr., 6-0, 255) start at tackles, while Storm Miller (Sr., 5-11, 215) moves from center to guard. Gonzalez’s play at camps this summer is attracting Division I looks and Clawson has been contacted by Division II programs.
“They’ve all had a tremendous offseason,” Smith said of his three linemen. “They are some of the hardest working kids that I’ve ever been around. They’re very close with one another which I think plays a pivotal role there. Also from a technique standpoint, all three of those guys have improved significantly.”
Jarrett See (Fr., 5-11, 225) will start at center, but Parker Fredman (So., 6-2, 230) also could see action. Wesley Penzich (Jr., 5-9, 180) and Griffin Austin (So., 5-11, 375) are currently rotating at the other guard slot.
The Warriors have two breakaway players returning on offense. Wide receiver AJ Santiago (Sr., 5-7, 140) has blazing speed and great hands (43 catches, 654 yards, 7 TDs) and versatile Gavyn Blye (Sr., 5-10, 175) can hurt you as a receiver (34 catches, 507 yards, 4 TDs) or at running back (181 yards rushing, 1 TD) last season.
With 1,000-yard rusher Cam Sullivan gone, Smith will turn to Blye and newcomer Jason Foster (So., 5-11, 170). Foster, who has excellent speed, popped a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play of the Meridian scrimmage.
“Jason was new to football last year,” Smith said. “He’s worked really, really hard. He got on the field a lot last year at the defensive back position from the mid to late season. He’s worked hard in the offseason to change his body. He’s put on a lot of good tissue. He’s very twitchy, moves extremely well and has great vision. I’m excited to see how that pans out this fall.”
Brady Largent (Jr., 5-11, 215), James Walters (So., 5-10, 205) and Noah Smith (Jr., 6-2, 200) will see time at fullback and tight end. Jacob Manuel (Sr., 6-0, 170), who caught 16 passes last season, Aiden Leatch (So., 6-1, 17) and Brady Hamilton (Jr., 5-10, 150) also will see action at receiver.
Smith will handle placekicking chores, while Carlson returns as punter. Santiago and Blye both return punts and kicks, while Kaden Bryant (Sr., 6-0, 185) is the long snapper.
While the defensive line will have some rotation this season, one constant will be end Trey Kremer (Sr., 5-11, 210). Smith says Kremer, who had 59 tackles including 6.5 sacks last season, is a different player.
“Trey has been exceptional this fall,” Smith said. “He’s had two really good scrimmages and had a great offseason for us. He really has changed his body. He doesn’t even look like the same person. His technique has improved significantly. He’s been working with Coach [Trey] Blanford to kind of change himself as a player and settle into that position. We’re really excited to see him this fall.”
Clawson, Kaleb Nowlin (So., 5-9, 215), Hunter Ratchford (Fr., 6-3, 275) and basketball standout Drew Tyson (Jr., 6-4, 210) also will play on the line. Nowlin returns as a starter.
At linebacker, the Warriors lost the area’s leading tackler Aydan Willis (now at Virginia-Wise), but the diminutive, yet ferocious Joshua Metz (Sr., 5-10, 150) returns. Metz had 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks last fall. Joining Metz is Walters and Smith.
Santiago will start at cornerback, while Caleb Richmond (Sr., 5-9, 145), newcomer Donovyn Willis (Sr., 5-9, 160) and Hamilton are in the mix to play.
Blye and Manuel are at safety with Javien Rivera (Jr., 5-9, 175) and hybrid Jake Dann (Jr., 5-11, 175) seeing time.
As usual, the Warriors face a tough non-district schedule taking on Jefferson (W.Va.), which knocked off the Warriors, Millbrook and James Wood last season, in Game 2 and perennial West Virginia state champion Martinsburg in Game 3.
As far as the Class 4 Northwestern District, Smith expects a dogfight.
“I think the district is going to do very well as a whole,” he said. “It’s competitive. There’s a lot of talent in our district. There’s a lot of great coaching that goes on in our district and there’s a lot of great kids out there. When you put all of those things together, that correlates to a competitive, high-stakes atmosphere. We’re excited to go out and compete in that this fall.”
Smith points to a couple of things that would spell success for his maturing squad.
“I think we need to control what we can control and focus on ourselves,” he said. “We need to continue to push the pace and continue to improve each and every day we go out to practice. If we can do those things, those should translate to success on Friday night.”
Smith also believes his team should be more detail oriented. “We’ve had some issues there in the past, getting lackadaisical and going through the motions. We have to place an emphasis on that and staying sharp and locked in.”
But there’s one thing he’ll be looking for each and every game.
“Football is won up front,” Smith said. “Our offensive and defensive lines need to take control of the game for us to have and maintain success. We have some skill players who are really talented. If we can marry that up with our fronts, I think we’ll have a good opportunity this fall.”
