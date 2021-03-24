STEPHENS CITY — For a program that has participated in the Virginia High School League football playoffs 13 out of the past 15 years, going into a season knowing that the playoffs aren’t an option is highly unusual, to say the least.
But a popular expression is “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” The Sherando football team plans on squeezing every last drop out of its lemons, and the Warriors will probably make sure there isn’t an ounce of moisture left on the lemon seeds or rinds, either.
“Nothing’s changed in terms of program expectations,” Sherando coach Bill Hall said after a practice last week. “Our vision for our guys is to win championships on the field and be championship men off the field.
“They can’t necessarily win a championship on the field. But their play will leave a mark in terms of the type of team this is. They can be the only team in Sherando history to be 4-0. They could go 4-0, and how they play could leave a lot of [people saying], ‘Man, imagine if they got to play [a full season].’ We talk a lot about tradition and the excellence that it requires from each of us, and so we play to that standard whether there’s a trophy sitting at the end of [the season] or not.”
Hall added that “trophies collect dust,” and the memories that his players can take from this season will be far more important than securing a trophy.
“We still want to gain the life lessons that we teach our kids every single time,” Hall said. “The greatest thing that we have is each other, time together, and relationships, and we still get that this year.”
The Frederick County football season opens on April 1, more than five weeks after the VHSL kicked off its season. Sherando opens its four-game season — which does not involve playoff participation — with a home contest on April 1 against Millbrook. The Warriors will play the Pioneers twice, James Wood once, and a Class 4 Northwestern District opponent that doesn’t make the Region 4C playoffs on April 9 or 10.
Sherando right guard Parker Clendenen said the Warriors’ mission is to dominate their foes in April, and the Warriors do have a lot of pieces in place to do that.
For starters, Sherando goes into this season with a healthy Keli Lawson. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Virginia Tech signee missed the first seven games of the 2019 season due to a fractured knee, but he certainly showed what he can do in the last four games. He recorded 14 tackles (nine for loss) and three sacks as a linebacker and caught five passes for 45 yards as a receiver, and now he’s had 17 months to develop even more.
“Keli is such a dynamic weapon,” said Hall of the player with an 82-inch wingspan. “At Tech, he could conceivably play four different positions. He could play wide receiver for them, he could play flex tight end, he could play outside ‘backer, he could play D-end.”
The person who will benefit from being able to throw to the massive target that is Lawson is quarterback Dylan Rodeffer. The junior started six games in 2019 and completed 77 of 131 passes for 831 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. (Chacai Campbell, who started the other five games at quarterback, is now at T.C. Williams in Alexandria.)
It’s been about 17 months since Rodeffer started a game, and Hall said he’s grown quite a bit as a player during that time.
“He’s done a great job,” Hall said. “He’ll do well this year. Even though things have been on and off and changed, we’ve still been throwing here in the mornings for the last couple of months. He and our skill guys have been putting in that extra time twice a week.”
Junior Aydan Willis, who wrestled at 220 pounds for the Warriors this winter, will be one of the players Sherando will count on to fill in at running back for Darius Lane, who is now at NCAA Division I Valparaiso after compiling 1,626 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing and 278 yards and two TDs receiving last year. Willis carried seven times for 22 yards last season.
“He’s come into his own,” Hall said.
Hall said Lawson and Willis won’t be in on every snap on offense because they will each be integral to the defense at linebacker.
Junior Cameron Sullivan, a newcomer and a varsity basketball player, and sophomore Gavyn Blye have also received a lot of repetitions at tailback during the preseason. Freshman Jamal Nolan is another player who could play a role.
In addition to Lawson, the receiving corps will feature junior Zach Symons (five catches, 48 yards) and senior Damien Gustaitis (six catches, 52 yards, 1 TD). Sherando lost Jabril Hayes (60 catches, 789 yards, 10 TDs), now a defensive back at Richmond, from last year’s receiving corps. Blye could also see time at receiver.
Rodeffer and the running backs will have a formidable group blocking for them. The Warriors return starting tackles Keith Gouveia (6-4, 280), a first Region 4C pick in 2019 will play for the University of Richmond next year, and senior Dante Hill (6-3, 300). Clendenen (6-1, 250), a Class 4 All-Northwestern District second team selection last year, is another returning starter.
At center, senior Charlie Wright will take over for Brady McKnight, who is now the starting long snapper at NCAA Division I Morehead State. Hall said there are four players vying for time at the left guard spot. Senior Saxton Garver, who wrestled at 195 pounds for Sherando in the winter, is among the players who will see time at tight end.
“I think the line is very strong,” Hall said. “It’s a big, physical front with a lot of experience. All those skill guys should capitalize on that experience.”
The defensive line returns junior nose tackle Brett Shockey, a second team All-District selection who recorded 29 tackles (eight for loss) last year and Gouveia, who made 17 tackles. Junior Fabian Kimbrough (6-4, 285) will take on a larger role and senior Aaron Metz is back at end. Hall said he plans on rotating in several players on the defensive line.
“[Shockey] has gotten bigger, stronger and faster],” Hall said. “He’s put in a lot of hard work and is a great kid. Anytime you have someone over the top of the ball that’s pretty physical, I think that gives the opponent some problems. I look for him to just take the next step.”
At linebacker, Sherando no longer has Class 4 All-State first team selection Payne Bauer, who also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors for the Winchester Star and Class 4 Northwestern District and co-POY honors for Region 4C. Bauer had 93 tackles (41 for loss), 12 sacks and two interceptions in 2019 and is now playing for NCAA Division I James Madison.
Lawson will play on the strong side and Symons (23 tackles) will play on the weak side. Hall said Willis (21 tackles) is one of four people working at middle linebacker.
In the secondary, Sherando returns players with starting experience at cornerback in Gustaitis (four interceptions, 34 tackles) and senior Jack Hendren (14 tackles). Hall also expects sophomore A.J. Santiago and Sullivan to play big roles.
Junior Connor Waymire (44 tackles) is a returning starter at safety, and Blye and junior Nick Luttrell will also see time for a group that lost Hayes (62 tackles, five interceptions).
Sherando received exceptional special teams play last year, and the Warriors bring back a second team All-State selection in Hendren (41 of 43 extra points, 4 of 8 field goals with a long of 43 yards, and 14 touchbacks on 57 kickoffs). Hendren will kick for NCAA Division III Bridgewater next year.
“Probably of all our guys, with the COVID situation, I think it affected him the most in terms of the recruiting process,” Hall said. “He’s a scholarship-level kicker, and with Division I guys being able to come back [after being granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA], and schools only [have one scholarship kicker] every four years, you didn’t have the turnover like you have at most positions. But Bridgewater is getting a heck of a kicker.”
The Warriors also bring back senior punter Wade Butler, who averaged 33.6 yards per attempt on 34 punts last year. Sherando lost an all-state punt returner in Hayes (a touchdown and 15.7 average on 13 attempts). Hall said Santiago has exceptional athleticism and could factor in the return game.
It’s going to be an unusual season, but the Warriors are ready to jump in.
“It’s a great feeling to be back out here,” Gouveia said. “I’m really excited about the potential for the team. I’m really excited to be playing in football in general because of the whole COVID issue. It’s a blessing to be out here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.