The Millbrook football team’s explosive offensive backfield will look to keep the good times going in college.
Quarterback Kaden Buza and running back Gavin Evosirch each announced their commitment to NCAA Division III Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, within hours of each other last week.
They are two of five Millbrook players who have recently committed to NCAA Division III schools. Others are offensive tackle Zach Harrison (Averett University in Danville), linebacker/tight end Andrew Dennard (Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa.) and defensive end James Nelson (Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.).
As a senior, Buza set single-season school passing records for completions (164), attempts (290), yardage (2,704) and touchdowns (26), each of which were area-best totals this season. He had only six interceptions. Buza also leaves Millbrook with the career touchdown record (34) and set single-game records this year in yardage (353 vs. Jefferson), touchdowns (six vs. Jefferson) and attempts and completions (27 of 45 against Broad Run). Buza also set a school record with a 90-yard pass against Sherando this season.
Buza was a Class 4 Northwestern District first team and Region 4C second team selection.
Buza plans on majoring in health sciences.
Evosirch was fourth in the area this year with 1,031 rushing yards. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry on 141 attempts and scored 12 touchdowns. Evosirch also caught 33 passes for 369 yards (11.2 yards per catch) and four TDs. Evosirsch’s career includes a 2018 game against Fauquier in which he scored a school-record five rushing TDs, tied a school record with six total TDs, and rushed for 275 yards (fourth for a single game in school history).
Evosirch was selected to the Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Region 4C first teams.
Evosirch intends on majoring in education or business.
Buza and Evosirch will join a Ohio Wesleyan team that competes in the North Coast Atlantic Conference. The Battling Bishops went 7-3 overall and 6-3 in conference play last season.
Harrison helped Millbrook average 32.9 points per game last year. Harrison was a Class 4 Northwestern District second team selection.
Harrison will join a Averett team that competes in the USA South Conference. The Cougars went 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the USA South last year.
Harrison plans on studying psychology.
Though Dennard intends on playing linebacker or tight end in college, he was the starting center this year for a Millbrook offense that averaged 370.5 yards per game, which ranked second in the area.
Dennard joins a Allegheny team that competes in the NCAC along with Ohio Wesleyan. The Gators went 4-6 overall (4-5 NCAC) last year. Allegheny will host Ohio Wesleyan on Sept. 26.
Dennard plans on studying biology.
Nelson had 31 tackles and two fumble recoveries last season.
Nelson, who has been deaf since around age 1, will attend a school in Gallaudet that specializes in working with deaf and hard-of-hearing students.
Nelson will join a Bison team that went 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference last year.
Nelson will major in physical education and recreation.
Overall, Millbrook (7-4, 5-2 district) has eight players committed to playing college football this year. In February, wide receiver Jordan Jackson (Frostburg State) and defensive back TJ Spain (Shepherd) signed with Division 2 schools and offensive lineman Tyler Duckstein signed with Division III Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.